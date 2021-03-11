Port Logistics Group Wins National Fulfillment Contract With Italian Fashion Retail Company, Calzedonia Group

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Port Logistics Group/Whiplash (PLG/WL), one of the nation's leading providers of omnichannel fulfillment services, today announced a multi-year logistics contract to provide nationwide fulfillment and distribution services in the US market for Calzedonia Group, an Italian, multi-brand retail company. PLG/WL will provide services for the Group's two largest brands, Calzedonia, which specializes in legwear and swimwear, and Intimissimi, a lingerie and knitwear business.

A major retail presence in Europe, Calzedonia and Intimissimi are still relatively new entrants to the US market, landing State-side in 2017. With nearly 50 stores across the country, Calzedonia needed a US-based fulfillment partner with an in-depth understanding of omnichannel logistics and inventory consolidation to manage its growth across both brick and mortar and ecommerce:

"It was no longer practical for us to continue fulfilling US orders from our distribution centers in Europe. With ecommerce growth far outstripping initial forecasts, we needed to pivot our strategy," said Marcello Veronesi, CEO of Calzedonia USA. "Port Logistics Group/Whiplash has extensive experience working with large fashion retailers and was able to integrate completely with our existing management systems. This unusual level of flexibility and expertise made PLG/WL the perfect choice to coordinate our US fulfillment operation."

The Calzedonia USA warehouse currently operates out of PLG/WL's state-of-the-art Newark facility, offering 432,000 sq ft. of fully automated distribution capabilities at close proximity to their port of entry. This first foothold in their US fulfillment operation poises the brand for further expansion into regional markets on both coasts and will serve both their online and offline channels.

"The pandemic has absolutely led to an acceleration in bridging the gap between online and offline retail, with consumers growing accustomed to the ability to move seamlessly between channels," says Brian Weinstein, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Port Logistics Group/Whiplash. "PLG/WL's vast experience in omnichannel logistics makes us well-positioned to support the ambitions of brands like Calzedonia, who strive to offer a superior customer experience within a highly competitive market."

About CalzedoniaFirst launched in Verona, Italy in 1986, Calzedonia was the first brand within the Calzedonia Group, an Italian fashion retailer with a portfolio of seven brands including Intimissimi (lingerie) Falconeri (cashmere knitwear), and Tezenis (underwear and apparel). The Calzedonia brands are founded on the principles of quality workmanship, timeless Italian style, and affordability. With almost 5,000 total stores across 54 countries and a thriving ecommerce store, Calzedonia Group brands are is continuing to strengthen their omnichannel presence. For more information visit: www.calzedonia.com/us/.

About Port Logistics Group/WhiplashPort Logistics Group/Whiplash enables established and emerging retailers to express their brands through exceptional order fulfillment. The company offers omnichannel logistics services including retail distribution, wholesale distribution, and ecommerce fulfillment. With a strategic mix of 6.5 million square feet of warehouse space backed by intelligent technology and automation, Port Logistics Group/Whiplash provides the critical link between international transportation and the last-mile supply chain. For more information on our end-to-end services, visit: www.portlogisticsgroup.com, www.whiplashfulfillment.com.

