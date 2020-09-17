Port Logistics Group Taps Ryan Powell As SVP, Whiplash

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Port Logistics Group, one of the nation's leading providers of omnichannel logistics services, today announced the appointment of Ryan Powell as Senior Vice President (SVP) of its Whiplash business unit.

Whiplash Merchandising, Inc., acquired by Port Logistics Group in April of 2019, provides a flexible and scalable order fulfillment technology platform to service the direct-to-consumer (D2C) marketplace. Ryan will lead Whiplash through its next growth phase and further development of the Whiplash platform. "We are very pleased to welcome Ryan to the team," said Greg Morello, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Port Logistics Group. "With over 17 years of sales and operations leadership experience, coupled with his very relevant knowledge of the global shipping and ecommerce fulfillment market, we are confident that Ryan will accelerate growth with both emerging and established brands in this very competitive segment."

Ryan was most recently the Head of Revenue for a well-known ecommerce shipping and fulfillment platform company where he was in charge of global growth strategy with a North American focus. "The opportunity Port Logistics Group created with their recent acquisition of Whiplash is immense. Their commitment to innovation and technology better positions the company to evolve alongside the brands they service," said Ryan Powell, SVP at Whiplash. Today, a growing number of brands are requiring comprehensive direct-to-consumer (D2C) capabilities. Port Logistics Group's ability to provide greater customization capabilities for labeling, packaging, reporting, returns management and value-added services has solidified its foothold in the industry as a true omnichannel fulfillment provider serving retail, wholesale and ecommerce.

About Port Logistics Group

Port Logistics Group partners with established and emerging brands and retailers to express their brands through exceptional order fulfillment. The company offers a full spectrum of logistics services including retail distribution, wholesale distribution, and ecommerce fulfillment. With a strategic mix of 6.5 million square feet of warehouse space backed by intelligent technology and automation, Port Logistics Group provides the critical link between international transportation and the last-mile supply chain. For more information on our end-to-end services, visit www.portlogisticsgroup.com.

