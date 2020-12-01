Port Logistics Group Opens Second Savannah Facility To Serve Growing Omnichannel Markets

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Port Logistics Group, one of the nation's leading providers of omnichannel logistics services, today announced its expansion in Savannah, Ga. with a new U.S. gateway facility. The newly built 360,000 square-foot distribution center was designed to serve both ecommerce and retail clients requiring direct-to-consumer (D2C) fulfillment and store deliveries.

"The Southeast is a key gateway in our growth strategy as we expand our footprint to serve more consumers directly, in addition to retail store deliveries," said Greg Morello, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Port Logistics Group. "The restrictions of COVID-19 have accelerated B2C ecommerce growth and we're fluid in making the necessary adjustments for our clients toward a D2C-ready fulfillment model."

Savannah is ideally located within two-days transit by all transportation modes to some 70 percent of the U.S. population and the fast-growing Port of Savannah is one of the top five seaports in North America, operating the largest single-terminal container facility in the Western Hemisphere.

Located close to the port and highways, the state-of-the-art Savannah facility features 58 leveler dock doors and particle cubes for efficient vertical storage, and supplements an existing Port Logistics Group facility which opened in 2016 of similar size. "We are multi-client at our other facility located less than five miles away and easily share resources, such as labor between the two DCs," said Bill Davenport, General Manager for the Southeast at Port Logistics Group. "

The new facility opened earlier this year to serve anchor client, Garran Inc., maker of Garanimals and other apparel lines, for store deliveries to a major retailer. A Port Logistics Group client since early 2019, Garan had outgrown the logistics company's other Savannah facility. Davenport added: "The new facility allows Garan to increase its volumes, keeping pace with growth."

Customers of Port Logistics Group at the new Savannah facility will also benefit from value-added services suited toward ecommerce, retail and apparel. The fully developed site also features administrative space and significant yard capacity for truckload and drayage transportation services.

About Port Logistics Group

Port Logistics Group enables established and emerging retailers to express their brands through exceptional order fulfillment. The company offers omnichannel logistics services including retail distribution, wholesale distribution, and ecommerce fulfillment. With a strategic mix of 6.5 million square feet of warehouse space backed by intelligent technology and automation, Port Logistics Group provides the critical link between international transportation and the last-mile supply chain. For more information on our end-to-end services, visit: www.portlogisticsgroup.com .

