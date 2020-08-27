Port Logistics Group Delivers Over 17 Million Face Masks As Partnered Brands Respond To COVID-19

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Port Logistics Group, one of the nation's leading providers of omnichannel logistics services, announced its ongoing support of a face mask distribution effort on behalf of its partnered brands, delivering over 17 million masks to date.

Port Logistics Group serves a range of apparel brands and retailers and many of these customers have risen to the challenge of addressing the personal protective equipment (PPE) shortage. "From our smallest brand operation to our largest apparel customers which have pivoted to provide PPE, it is inspiring to see so many brands helping to provide relief in every way they can," said Janise Kring, Executive Vice President of Operations at Port Logistics Group. "As we navigate through these extraordinary and uncertain times, it is heartening to see brands refocusing their resources in support of COVID-19 relief efforts."

With warehouses and distribution centers strategically located near major North American ports, Port Logistics Group has been uniquely suited to manage face mask fulfillment spikes across multiple channels, including direct-to-consumer, specialty stores, major retailers and wholesale distributors. Kring added: "Our key contribution has been flexibility in managing heavy order volume increases to ensure the face masks get to their destinations and fulfillment expectations are met, all while adhering to the CDC guidelines for keeping our associates safe."

Port Logistics Group will continue its mask distribution efforts as it plans for the seasonal peak shipping requirements of its customers in third quarter and fourth quarter.

About Port Logistics Group

Port Logistics Group partners with established and emerging brands and retailers to express their brands through exceptional order fulfillment. The company offers a full spectrum of logistics services including retail distribution, wholesale distribution, and ecommerce fulfillment. With a strategic mix of 6.5 million square feet of warehouse space backed by intelligent technology and automation, Port Logistics Group provides the critical link between international transportation and the last-mile supply chain. For more information on our end-to-end services, visit www.portlogisticsgroup.com.

