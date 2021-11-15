Port Fuel Center And Georgia Tech Showcase New Electric, Propane And Natural Gas Vehicles And Fueling Options For Savannah Area Truckers And Supply Chain Operators

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Georgia Clean Energy Roadshow, founded by PSC Commissioner Tim Echols, and produced by Event Energy Partners, takes place Thursday, November 18 th at 8:30AM in partnership with Georgia Tech Savannah (201 Technology Circle) and the new Port Fuel Center. For truck, transit, school system and area fleet operators, this event kicks off with a display of the latest in Class 1-8 alternative fuel vehicles (AFVs) followed by an educational seminar on propane, compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric vehicles (EVs.) Capping the event at 12:30PM is a guided tour of the state-of-the art Port Fuel Center just minutes from the Port of Savannah and the Georgia Tech campus.

The half-day Roadshow event dives into the advantages of switching to low or zero-emission vehicles as well as the supporting utility infrastructure programs and upcoming federal funding opportunities. In addition to Georgia Power, Atlanta Gas Light , Peachstate Trucks and Yancey Bus, the series features three Georgia based companies, Club Car, Blue Bird and KIA. Attendees will also see the newest model Club Car Current™ small wheel utility vehicle, Autocar's all-electric E-ACTT Terminal Tractor, Ingevity Adsorbed CNG upfitted Ford F-150, and Waste Management's CNG Refuse hauler.

The Port Fuel Center (5712 Augusta Rd), which is expected to open in December, will be a state-of-the-art food and fueling facility, with some innovative features for drayage and freight operators in and around the Port of Savannah. The Center will feature live digital monitors displaying up-to-the-minute stacking at each of the port interchange gates, potentially saving drivers hundreds of hours of idling time. Additionally, PFC will offer overnight parking for 80 trucks with EV shuttle service for drivers, medical facility, repair facility, outdoor handwashing stations for drivers, showers, mailboxes, fresh and prepared foods, drive-thru Wendy's®, 16 gasoline pumps, 10 diesel lanes with DEF at every pump, 3 fuel lanes for Compressed Natural Gas, and EV charging capacity for 11-12 trucks and 23 cars. Managing Director, Sean Register notes, "We are delighted to be opening near the largest and fastest-growing container terminal in America and to support continued economic and job growth in the Savannah area."

The display, seminar (in-person or virtual option) and tour are free and open to the public but registration is required at www.CleanEnergyRoadshow.com

