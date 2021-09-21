PORT 32 Marinas Breaks Ground On New Drystack Marina In Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PORT 32 Marinas, LLC ("PORT 32"), a leading owner, operator, developer and acquirer of Class A coastal marinas, today announced that it has broken ground on the upland phase of its marina development project, PORT 32 Fort Lauderdale, located just west of I-95 on the north side of the New River, across from Lauderdale Marine Center and Marina Mile Yachting Center. This upland phase will consist of a new drystack containing approximately 700 slips capable of accommodating boats up to 55 feet. PORT 32 Fort Lauderdale will also include a service boatyard with a 150 metric ton travel lift with the ability to haul vessels up to 120 feet, along with enclosed and climate controlled commercial service and office bays available for lease to marine contractors and vendors.

PORT 32's state-of-the art dry rack systems will be built to sustain wind loads of up to 175 mph and will be fully equipped with a fire suppression system. The drystack is being built with an emphasis on storing large vessels and is designed to exceed current industry standards. The facility will be full-service, with numerous vendors on-site catering to all the needs of its drystack customers and their boats. There will also be new and used boat sales and brokerage services available. Additional amenities include 24-hour security, an on-site fuel dock, and access to the PORT 32 proprietary mobile app for a convenient and streamlined reservation experience.

Joe H. Miller, IV, Chief Executive Officer of PORT 32, stated " Fort Lauderdale is the epicenter of boating in the United States, yet there is a meaningful shortage of dry slips for the typical center console and express cruiser owner in this trade area. We are addressing this deficit by building a large, modern drystack facility with state-of-the-art slips of size to satisfy current needs in the marketplace. Once completed, the facility will house dry slips ranging from 20 to 55 feet, thereby giving us the ability to accommodate the majority of boat sizes in this market segment."

"We are excited to present this project to the market", added PORT 32's Chief Operating Officer, Alex S. Drouin. "We have just begun preleasing and are seeing very strong demand."

Previously completed at PORT 32 Fort Lauderdale was a yacht service basin, featuring in-water slips for yachts up to 150 feet. Additionally, the project's new fuel dock, with high-speed pumps and offering both gas and diesel fuel, is the only fuel dock located along the New River. The upland phase will add amenities for the yacht basin, to include a yacht captain/crew lounge featuring a computer bar, media and recreation area, fitness center, shower facilities and grilling area.

PORT 32 Fort Lauderdale is located at 1915 S.W. 21st Ave., Fort Lauderdale 33312. PORT 32 Fort Lauderdale joins a collection of marinas within the PORT 32 brand. The company's portfolio also includes PORT 32 Palm Beach Gardens, PORT 32 Tierra Verde, PORT 32 Tampa, and PORT 32 manages Charleston-based marinas Ripley Light Drystack, Shem Creek Marina, and Ashley Marina. As previously announced, PORT 32 also recently acquired three additional marinas from Walker Marine Group located in Southwest Florida, which have been rebranded PORT 32 Naples, PORT 32 Marco Island, and PORT 32 Cape Coral. With this acquisition and following its redevelopments in Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach Gardens, PORT 32 will own and operate approximately 4,100 dry and wet slips and over 140,000 square feet of commercial space.

FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO RESERVE A DRYSTACK SLIP, VISIT port32fortlauderdale.com.

ABOUT PORT 32

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, PORT 32 Marinas is a leading owner, operator, developer and acquirer of dry and wet slip coastal marina assets. PORT 32 provides expertise in the development and management of marina assets to bring customers an unparalleled level of service within the marina industry. PORT 32 owns and operates a growing collection of irreplaceable Class A marina assets in premier markets. For more information, please visit us at https://port32marinas.com.

CONTACTS

Rebecca McMenemy, PORT 32, 843.576.2499, rm@port32marinas.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/port-32-marinas-breaks-ground-on-new-drystack-marina-in-fort-lauderdale-301381797.html

SOURCE Port 32 Marinas