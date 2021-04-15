Porsche Design Acer Book RS And TravelPack RS Win Red Dot: Best Of The Best Award For Product Design

TAIPEI, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Porsche Design Acer Book RS and matching Porsche Design Acer TravelPack RS received a Red Dot: Best of the Best award, the top prize in the product design category. Other Acer products, including a desktop, monitor and notebook, earned 2021 Red Dot awards for product excellence and design innovation.

The "Best of the Best" award is the highest distinction bestowed by the jury and indicates that a product is excellent across the board, offering "ground-breaking" design quality and an excellent usage experience. The Red Dot Award is an internationally recognized award that honors innovative companies and praises excellence in concept design. Each submission is judged by an international jury of design experts with a variety of backgrounds.

"We're delighted to receive the Red Dot's highest distinction with the Best of the Best award," said Seji Peng, AVP of Industrial Design, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. "The Porsche Design Acer Book RS holds a clear design philosophy of optimizing functionality with precise engineering. It brings together essential design elements and advanced technologies, and is another example of our commitment to breaking down the barriers between people and technology."

"Inspired by high-end technical solutions from the automotive industry, the Porsche Design Acer Book RS achieves the ultimate in both design and manufacturing quality," said Christian Schwamkrug, Design Director, Porsche Design. "The interplay of premium materials like magnesium and aluminum with an inlay of carbon-fiber requires the highest level of accuracy in manufacturing. The notebook is an unparalleled aesthetical statement and the result of excellent attention to detail."

Porsche Design Acer Book RS Notebook & TravelPack RS

The Porsche Design Acer Book RS is a meticulously crafted notebook that flaunts high-end technology and functional design language. The premium device features a compact all-metal chassis that is topped off with a distinctive carbon fiber cover, echoing decades of motorsports designs, which value the material for its lightweight strength and performance. Engineers responsible for designing the device strived to optimize function and leave nothing to waste, evident in decisions like connecting the covers with a unibody hinge that elevates the notebook as it opens or helping to cool the device and create a better typing experience. The Porsche Design Acer Book RS is a sleek and practical device well-suited to the working professional.

A perfect companion, the Porsche Design Acer TravelPack RS consists of a travel pouch made from durable ECCO ® PALERMO XA Leather, a notebook sleeve fashioned from water-repellant 1680D fabric and a wireless, Bluetooth mouse that mirrors the notebook's aesthetics. The notebook sleeve features a detachable lid which doubles as a mouse pad and utilizes concealed magnetic clasps for attaching the travel pouch, conveniently keeping everything in one place.

ConceptD 300 Desktop

The ConceptD 300 workstation is a mid-sized 18L tower that strives to pack a processing punch while remaining unobtrusively small. Its elegant design is defined by a beautiful white finish, a wood panel top and black front panel, splashes of freshness that add character to any modern office. More than just a good looking feature, this triangular-patterned front panel doubles as an intake that filters air over the desktop's internals and out a side panel, serving to keep everything running cool—all at 40 dBa or less.

Acer Spin 7 Notebook

The Acer Spin 7 is a convertible notebook that sits at the cusp of innovation, taking advantage of the latest technologies to offer an ultimate productivity experience. The device leverages the Qualcomm ® Snapdragon ™ 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform to offer users blazing-fast 5G connectivity and the freedom to work without a Wi-Fi connection, while four distinctive form factors empower users with the flexibility to meet the task and space at hand. The notebook is just 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) light and 15.9 mm (0.63 in) thin, offers multi-day battery life and features a touch screen covered with a layer of Antimicrobial Corning ® Gorilla ® Glass.

Acer B248Y Business Monitor

The Acer B248Y is an ergonomic monitor designed to cushion several pain points associated with daily use, featuring a built-in docking station with a USB Type-C port, the capability to be daisy-chained and an adjustable FHD webcam. Technology like Acer LightSense and Acer ColorSense automatically adjust screen brightness and color temperature to suit the environment, reducing eyestrain, while BlueLightShield Pro selectively filters out blue light with minimal impact on color quality, contributing to a TÜV/Eyesafe certification. For additional viewing comfort, the monitor's FHD (1920x1080) IPS display is supported by Acer's Ergostand, which enables users to adjust its height, swivel and tilt, or rotate it 90 degrees into portrait mode.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,500 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology.

© 2021 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/porsche-design-acer-book-rs-and-travelpack-rs-win-red-dot-best-of-the-best-award-for-product-design-301269474.html

SOURCE Acer