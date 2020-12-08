Porsche Celebrates Fifth Anniversary Of Its U.S. Home At The Porsche Experience Center Atlanta

Tune in to the virtual celebration on December 9 at 6:00 p.m. ET with racing legend Patrick Long, renowned chef Kevin Gillespie, NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins and many more

ATLANTA, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since first opening its doors in June 2015, the Porsche Experience Center Atlanta (PEC) has made its mark as a brand park where everyone - not just Porsche owners - gets to drive the Porsche of their dreams. To mark its fifth anniversary, the PEC will host a virtual celebration on Wednesday, December 9, at 6:00 p.m. ET. Hosted by factory racing driver Patrick Long, the celebration will feature special guests from its hometown in Atlanta including Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, NBA Hall of Fame legend Dominique Wilkins, chef, author and restauranteur Kevin Gillespie, 11Alive news anchor Francesca Amiker, social media influencer Shubble, DJ Skee, as well as entertainment from the Yacht Rock Revue.

"One Porsche Drive is such a special and inspiring environment - the feeling of excitement when approaching the building, even after five years, is so strong. Welcoming over a quarter of a million visitors to our home in Atlanta in just five years is a testament to the enthusiasm we share with guests each and every day," said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA). "We're thrilled to celebrate the Porsche Experience Center Atlanta's fifth anniversary with a special virtual event that everyone can enjoy from the comfort of their home. Like everything we do at Porsche, the celebration should bring the Porsche family together, and you don't want to miss it."

Guests are encouraged to invite up to two friends or family members to the virtual event for a chance to win a 90 minute driving experience in a Porsche 911. To RSVP, visit https://pecatlanta5year.com/.

Additional information about the Porsche Experience Center Atlanta

In addition to serving as its corporate headquarters, it is also home to an industry first in North America - the Porsche Experience Center, which features a module-based 1.6-mile driver development track. The venue also includes a Heritage Gallery, Classic Factory Restoration Workshop, training facility for Porsche technicians and the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur - Personal Design Studio. Rounding out the experience center are a Driving Simulator Lab, the Porsche Retail Store, the newly-renovated Carrera Café, and Restaurant 356 for a contemporary fine-dining experience. Located adjacent to the Kimpton Overland Hotel, visitors can book a 90-minute driving experience on-road or off-road, coached by professional drivers who show them how to get the most out of a Porsche.

After five years at One Porsche Drive, PCNA announced in September that it will further develop its North American headquarters and U.S. footprint in Georgia with a multi-million dollar investment that includes a new Porsche Classic Factory Restoration facility as well as a track extension for the PEC. Additional details about that investment can be viewed here.

Since reopening in May after COVID-19 restrictions, the PEC has launched a new Porsche Owner Experience that offers Porsche customers a bespoke 90 minute driving experience. Divided into two 45 minute sessions, the program opens the track to customers' privately owned Porsche cars for the first portion of the experience, followed by customers driving a similar new model with instruction from a Porsche Driving Coach. The experience launched in October and is offered monthly. Customer cars are limited to vehicles with air bags and other modern safety features.

The PEC also offers four unique driving experiences behind the wheel of the Taycan, the first all-electric Porsche sports car. Now anyone can drive the Taycan Turbo S and Taycan Turbo to experience their stellar performance firsthand .

Porsche Experience Center Atlanta 90 minute experiences: Taycan Turbo S ($650) , Taycan Turbo ($600) , Taycan Turbo vs 911 Turbo ($825) , Taycan Turbo vs Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid ($750) .

The Porsche Young Driver Experience (PYDE) is also offered as a new half-day program designed to provide new drivers who are 16 years or older with personal instruction from a Porsche Driving Coach. The program commenced in October in Atlanta and interested customers should call 888.204.7474 for additional information.

The PEC has implemented numerous health and safety measures to protect the well-being of visitors and staff from COVID-19, including modified driving experiences in a lead-follow format to maintain appropriate social distance, with driving instruction via radio. Restaurant 356 is open Thursday - Saturday from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. with limited capacity for lunch reservations. Reservations for the restaurant can be made here. Additional information about the PEC's health and safety measures and driving experiences can be viewed here.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Kjell Gruner is President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA), where he is responsible for both the United States and Canada. He also heads the executive leadership team of Porsche Digital, Inc., the sports car manufacturer's digital subsidiary in the U.S.

Kjell Gruner first joined Porsche in 1999 as a Senior Manager in Marketing, Planning and Strategy, after beginning his career at Boston Consulting Group. In 2004, he joined Daimler AG, most recently as Director Strategy Mercedes-Benz Cars, before returning to Porsche AG in 2010 as CMO.

Kjell Gruner studied and has a doctorate in Industrial Engineering and Marketing in Germany and the United States.

Gruner's complete bio is available at newsroom.porsche.com.

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 192 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

