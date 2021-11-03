Porch Launches Nationwide Inspection Pop-Up Conferences

SEATTLE, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Group, Inc. ("Porch" or "the Company") (PRCH) , a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services industry, today announced it will host 100 nationwide pop-up conferences for home inspectors throughout the remainder of 2021 and 2022 on its Inspection Fuel Tour.

Porch's Inspection Fuel Tour will be free and focused on bringing inspectors together locally for relevant content and networking opportunities, facilitating broader participation in the professional home inspection community. The pop-up conferences will serve as an opportunity for Porch to engage with home inspectors around the nation in a more personalized setting.

"Our B2B relationships are massively important to our continued success," said Matt Ehrlichman, founder, chairman, and CEO of Porch Group. "With most home inspection companies being small businesses, it can be difficult for them to share and engage meaningfully with their professional community. We want to create hyper-local pop-up conferences to help these companies get the resources and tools they need to grow their business."

The conferences will be one or two-day events, smaller than typical national conferences. Events will feature a mix of content, including guidance on how to grow a small business, continued education from subject matter experts, and business development opportunities.

The tour launched in Boise, Idaho on November 1, 2021.

About Porch Group Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 17,000 home services companies such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, title companies, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, warranty, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch, visit porchgroup.com or porch.com .

Investor Relations Contacts:Walter Ruddy, Head of Investor Relations & TreasuryPorch Group(206) 715-2369 WalterRuddy@porch.com

Matt Glover/Alex ThompsonGateway Group, Inc.(949) 574-3860 PRCH@gatewayir.com

Porch Press contact:Jordan SchmidtGateway Group, Inc.(949) 386-6332 PRCH@gatewayir.com