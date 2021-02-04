Poq And Amplience Announce New Partnership To Offer Superior Native Apps

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Native SaaS retail mobile app platform, Poq , is excited to announce a new partnership with leading headless commerce experience provider, Amplience .

Amplience offers a headless content management system (CMS) and powerful digital asset management solution, while the Poq appcommerce platform enables retailers and brands to launch highly effective and fully customized native mobile apps.

The partnership between these two cloud-native SaaS providers will enable Poq platform and Amplience CMS clients to deliver superior native mobile app-based shopping experiences powered by a single integrated commerce content engine.

The new partnership will eliminate duplication of management effort, training and resources across these channels by providing out-of-the-box, application programming interface (API) plugins for centralized content production alongside native app control. Leading joint retailer clients will be able to harness advanced appcommerce engagement tools, such as lookbooks and interactive App Story content carousels, from a single content dashboard view.

Jay Johnston, Chief Executive Officer, Poq said: "The proven headless content management capabilities of Amplience enable its global retailer and brand clients to do more. Poq's mobile platform powers global retail and brand shopping apps that provide a superior shopping and engagement experience. So, this partnership presents our clients with a massive opportunity to take advantage of the shift towards composable commerce and headless architectures to offer their customers more seamless commerce experiences using flexible and extensible best-of-breed, cloud native technologies."

James Brooke, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Amplience added: "This year will prove to be a big year for retailers, with those transitioning towards being digital-first, those putting mobile at the forefront of their planning, and those putting customers at the center of their online experiences proving to be the ones that will win out. The partnership between Amplience and Poq enables customers to harness proven headless, cloud-native solutions to deliver on all of these things. It's the freedom for retailers to deliver their future now."

About Poq

Poq is a Software-as-a-Service app platform that empowers retailers to create highly effective and fully customized mobile apps that provide a superior shopping experience. These apps allow retailers to build stronger brands, sell more products, deepen customer loyalty and deliver highly relevant content, communications and rewards. Poq clients include global brands and retailers, such as Belk, Cotton On, Francesca's, Ardene, Missguided, Hot Topic, Kurt Geiger and more. To learn more, please visit poqcommerce.com .

About Amplience

Amplience is an API-first, headless content management platform giving enterprise B2C and B2B commerce companies the freedom to do more. Serving more than 350 of the world's leading brands including Crate & Barrel, Tumi, Traeger Grills, Argos, OTTO Group, Primark, and Very Group, we exist to help them deliver more powerful experiences. And we do that by putting the power to create those experiences in content, not code. To learn more, please visit amplience.com .

