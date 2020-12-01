Populus Financial Group Launches Chip In For Charity Initiative

DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a part of our Chip In For Charity initiative, Populus Financial Group launched a new line of charity products which included three additional debit card options for accountholders of the ACE Flare™ Account by...

DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

As a part of our Chip In For Charity initiative, Populus Financial Group launched a new line of charity products which included three additional debit card options for accountholders of the ACE Flare™ Account by MetaBank®. The new cards will have contactless capabilities as well as EMV chips that offer added security.

In 2017, Populus Financial Group launched their Pink ACE Flare™ Account by MetaBank® Visa® Debit Card and it has been one of the most popular choices because ACE consumers love giving to good causes.

As part of the campaign, each time a Pink ACE Flare™ Account by MetaBank® Visa Debit Card or Pink ACE Elite™ Visa Prepaid Debit Card is used, ACE and Netspend donate to NBCF. Since 2007, we have helped raise awareness and donated over $6 million to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

We are now expanding our support to Homes For Our Troops, Save the Children, and the Humane Society of the United States.

"We are excited to expand our charity debit card portfolio and to be able to give our customers options on charities they would like to support," said Eric Norrington, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for Populus Financial Group. "By adding these charities, we are able to help children, veterans, and animals in the communities where we live and work."

These charities are a part of Populus's ACE Cash Express charitable-giving program, the ACE Community Fund, which has donated more than $14 million to organizations across the nation since its inception in 2004.

The ACE Flare™ Account is established by MetaBank®, National Association, Member FDIC. Netspend is a service provider to MetaBank, N.A. Certain products and services may be licensed under U.S. Patent Nos. 6,000,608 and 6,189,787.

© 2020 Netspend Corporation. All rights reserved worldwide. Netspend is the federally registered U.S. service mark of Netspend Corporation. All other trademarks and service marks belong to their owners.

Copyright © Populus Financial Group, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite™ Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, ACE Flare™ Account by MetaBank® and Porte™. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com and PorteBanking.com for more information.

About MetaBank ® , N.A. MetaBank, N.A. ("Meta"), a national bank, is a subsidiary of Meta Financial Group, Inc.® (Nasdaq: CASH), a South Dakota-based financial holding company. Meta is a leader in providing innovative financial solutions to consumers and businesses in under-served niche markets and believes in financial inclusion for all. Meta's commercial lending division works with high-value niche industries, rapid-growth companies and technology adopters to grow their businesses and build more profitable customer relationships nationwide. Meta is one of the largest issuers of prepaid cards in the U.S., having issued more than a billion cards in partnership with banks, program managers, payments providers and other businesses, and offers a total payments services solution that includes ACH origination, wire transfers, and more. For more information, visit the Meta Financial Group website.

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. ®

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 13 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Beyond The Shock®, breast health education, and research programs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/.

About Homes For Our Troops

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents out of every dollar spent has gone directly to program services for Veterans. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. For more information, please visit https://www.hfotusa.org/.

About Save the Children

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since its founding more than 100 years ago, the nonprofit has changed the lives of more than 1 billion children. In the United States and around the world, Save the Children gives children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. Save the Children does whatever it takes for children - every day and in times of crisis - transforming their lives and the future we share. For more information, please visit https://www.savethechildren.org/.

About the Humane Society of the United States

We fight the big fights to end suffering for all animals. Together with millions of supporters, we take on puppy mills, factory farms, the fur trade, trophy hunting, animal cosmetics testing and other cruel industries. We rescue and care for thousands of animals every year through our Animal Rescue Team's work and other hands-on animal care services. We fight all forms of animal cruelty to achieve the vision behind our name: A humane society. For more information, please visit https://www.humanesociety.org/.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/populus-financial-group-launches-chip-in-for-charity-initiative-301181945.html

SOURCE Populus Financial Group