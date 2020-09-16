Popular Podcasters To Release Beverly Hills, 90210 Book With Oasis Audio

CAROL STREAM, Ill., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Audio, a leading independent audiobook publisher, has announced the audio rights acquisition of A Very Special 90210 Book: 93 Absolutely Essential Episodes from TV's Most Notorious ZIP Code, written and narrated by Tara Ariano and Sarah D. Bunting. Print publisher Abrams calls the book "the 90210 superfan's companion to the lives and loves of West Beverly's in-crowd." Bunting and Ariana walk listeners through 93 episodes of the 1990s pop culture phenomenon Beverly Hills, 90210, with episode rankings, season overviews, character spotlights and more.

The audiobook will release simultaneously with the print edition on Sept. 22, in time for the 30-year anniversary of Beverly Hills, 90210 on Oct. 4.

Fans are familiar with hearing Ariano's and Bunting's voices share their thoughts on the teen drama. The pair cohost the podcast Again With This, an episode-by-episode recap of the complete Beverly Hills, 90210 series. The duo are credited with popularizing the episode recap writing format when they cofounded the culturally influential website that eventually became Television Without Pity.

A Very Special 90210 Book will be available on all major audiobook platforms.

