PopSockets Unveils Innovation At CES 2021, Including MagSafe Solutions

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PopSockets, maker of expandable phone grips and lifestyle accessories, is pleased to announce its new line of MagSafe solutions in time for the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show. The solutions allow users to easily access the wireless charging capabilities on iPhone 12 devices and will roll out in Spring 2021.

The solutions include three grips, a wallet with an integrated grip, and two mounts. The first grip, PopGrip for MagSafe, attaches magnetically to MagSafe-compatible cases for iPhone 12 devices. The second grip, PopGrip Slide for iPhone 12, attaches mechanically to the sides of the Apple Silicone Case series for iPhone 12 devices. The third grip, PopGrip Slide Stretch, attaches mechanically to the sides of most cases, including most cases for iPhone 12 devices. The wallet, PopWallet+ for MagSafe, attaches magnetically to MagSafe-compatible cases. The new mounts enable users of PopSockets grips to magnetically mount their iPhone 12 devices without moving their grips. All of the new grips feature swappable tops that allow users to switch out and customize the style and functionality of their grips.

"Developing a family of MagSafe solutions was a natural step in evolving our product family to support wireless charging. In 2019 we integrated swappable tops into our PopGrip line to enable users to easily twist off their tops when wirelessly charging with third-party chargers. In 2020, we launched our award-winning PopPower, a wireless charger that enables users to charge their devices wirelessly without removing their PopGrip tops. And now we have a family of optimal solutions for users of MagSafe wireless charging," said David Barnett, CEO and Founder of PopSockets.

PopGrip for MagSafeThe PopGrip for MagSafe attaches magnetically to MagSafe-compatible cases for iPhone 12 devices and features a no-slip rubber bottom and a swappable top. This grip is compatible with PopSockets PopMount 2 phone mounts, including PopMount 2 for MagSafe.

PopWallet+ for MagSafeThe PopWallet+ MagSafe is a natural evolution of the popular PopWallet+, a customizable wallet that allows users to carry up to three cards on the backside of their phone and features an integrated grip. The PopWallet+ for MagSafe attaches magnetically to MagSafe-compatible cases for iPhone 12 devices. The integrated elastic sock enables users to access their cards without removing the wallet from their device, and the product includes a shield to protect credit cards from magnetic damage. The integrated grip twists off easily for switching up one's style or functionality.

PopMount for MagSafeThe mount lineup will launch with PopMount for MagSafe Multi-Surface and PopMount for MagSafe Car Vent. Both solutions attach magnetically to iPhone 12 devices allowing users the freedom to mount their devices at home and on-the-go. PopGrip MagSafe users can leave their grip on and let the mount's magnets connect to the grip's base.

PopGrip Slide StretchThe new PopGrip Slide Stretch features expanding arms that attach mechanically to the sides of most phone cases, including most iPhone 12 cases. Users can slide this grip toward the bottom of their devices to serve as a portrait stand and also to attach MagSafe accessories without removing the grip.

PopGrip Slide for iPhone 12The PopGrip Slide for the Apple iPhone 12 has the same benefits as the PopGrip Slide Stretch but is designed specifically to fit Apple Silicone cases for the iPhone 12 devices.

Availability:

The PopGrip for MagSafe will launch in Spring 2021

The PopWallet+ for MagSafe will launch in Spring 2021

The PopMount for MagSafe line, starting with PopMount for MagSafe Multi-Surface and PopMount for MagSafe Car Vent, will launch in Summer 2021

The PopGrip Slide Stretch will launch March 21st on PopSockets.com and in select Target locations nationwide, followed soon thereafter by a broader launch

The PopGrip Slide will launch May 1st on PopSockets.com and in Apple stores

Other notable early 2021 launches include:

PopGrip Pocketable - Features a soft comfortable base that streamlines the grip when collapsed, enabling users to slide their phone in and out of pockets without getting snagged.

- Features a soft comfortable base that streamlines the grip when collapsed, enabling users to slide their phone in and out of pockets without getting snagged. PopGrip Antimicrobial - Features an embedded silver-based treatment that provides long-lasting protection against microbes.

- Features an embedded silver-based treatment that provides long-lasting protection against microbes. PopSockets x SOG PopGrip Multi-Tool - Made in collaboration with SOG Specialty Knives, this PopGrip provides users with a detachable multi-tool that includes a bottle opener, mini pry bar, and hex-bit mini drivers that store conveniently in the PopTop.

About PopSockets PopSockets was founded in 2010 by former philosophy professor David Barnett. Barnett was looking for a way to prevent his earbud cord from getting tangled when he glued two buttons to the back of his phone and wrapped his cord around the buttons. In 2014, PopSockets was launched out of his garage in Boulder, Colorado, and today it has offices in Boulder, San Francisco, Hong Kong, Seoul, Bogota, Shanghai, and Helsinki. More than 180 million PopSockets grips have been sold around the world. PopSockets exists to change the world for the better with innovative, magical products and community empowered activism. Products include the PopGrip, PopTop, PopWallet, PopThirst, PopMirror and PopMount, all designed to increase the functionality of devices we use daily. In the fall of 2018, PopSockets premiered the Poptivism program—a charitable giving platform where customers create their own PopGrip designs and PopSockets donates 50% of the sale price to the customer's charity of choice. The brand has donated over $3 million dollars in cash and product to 300 nonprofit partners.

