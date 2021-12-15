Popeyes® Signs Landmark Deal To Enter France In 2022

Master Franchise and Development Agreement with French restaurant group napaqaro sets the stage for hundreds of restaurants in coming years

PARIS, France, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, the Popeyes ® brand and leading French restaurant group, napaqaro, are excited to announce an exclusive Master Franchise and Development Agreement to develop and grow the Popeyes brand in France and Monaco, with plans to open hundreds of restaurants across multiple formats over the coming years.

French guests can soon look forward to enjoying Popeyes world-famous products, such as the brand's signature Chicken Sandwich, which was one of the most successful product launches in Quick Service Restaurant history when it was released in the USA in August 2019.

"We're delighted to announce this landmark agreement for Popeyes and can't wait to introduce our iconic chicken to France, one of the largest QSR markets in the world." said David Shear, President RBI International, parent company of Popeyes. "This is another significant step in Popeyes' European journey and follows successful entries into Spain and most recently the UK. Today's announcement demonstrates our ability to partner with leading institutional investors who have backed best-in-class local operators."

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes has more than 45 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes' famous chicken is marinated for at least 12 hours, battered and breaded by hand, then slow cooked to perfection using a proprietary cooking technique. Popeyes is committed to replicating its successful formula for French guests using fresh and locally sourced French chicken. The menu is managed by an in-house team of professionally trained chefs with a passion for honoring the past while innovating Louisiana flavor, food, and traditions, making it a point of reference for Michelin-starred Chefs and celebrities alike.

"We are extremely proud to partner with Restaurant Brands International, one of the world's largest quick-service restaurant companies, to introduce Popeyes in France. This new partnership confirms napaqaro's ambition to build the future of the restaurant industry in France, offering a unique customer experience to our guests and families," said Jocelyn Olive, President and CEO of napaqaro. "With 100% of our chickens born and raised in France, natural ingredients sourced locally, and proprietary family recipes, Popeyes in France will aspire to be at the forefront in leading QSR towards utilizing sustainable and responsibly sourced ingredients wherever possible."

The first Popeyes in France is set to open in 2022, with hundreds of restaurants expected to follow over the coming years. This launch will lead to major investment in market-leading talent and digital innovation and create hundreds of new jobs spanning critical operational roles in construction, supply chain and distribution. The brand plans to provide a direct boost to the French hospitality sector by hiring talent to prepare and serve Popeyes' world-famous products.

Popeyes is committed to bringing a market-leading digital experience to French guests, utilizing personalization and the latest service channels to serve our guests in the iconic hospitable way that is characteristic of the brand.

Today's announcement reflects the global appeal of Popeyes and contributes to the ambitious brand expansion plan. Other international expansions announced during 2021 include the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Romania, and India.

The partnership between napaqaro, one of the largest restaurant groups in France, and Restaurant Brands International, one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies, will strategically complement napaqaro's portfolio of activities, which already covers casual dining (Buffalo Grill, Courtepaille), dark kitchens and digital activities (Bun Meat Bun). napaqaro is backed by TDR Capital, a leading private equity firm managing funds with over €10 billion of committed capital with decades of experience in the hospitality sector.

About Popeyes ® Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes ® has more than 45 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes ® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed Popeyes ® to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 3,600 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about the brand, please visit the Popeyes brand website at www.popeyes.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with more than $34 billion in system-wide sales and over 27,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands - TIM HORTONS ®, BURGER KING ®, and POPEYES ®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees, and communities for over 45 years. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company's website at http://www.rbi.com

About napaqaroFounded in 2020, following the merger of two iconic casual dining brands in France (Buffalo Grill and Courtepaille), napaqaro entered into the digital business in 2021 with the successful launch of Bun Meat Bun and the operation of 200 dark kitchens in France. With more than 50 million meals served every year in more than 600 restaurants, and 175 franchise partners benefitting from strong local anchor, napaqaro is building, alongside its 11,000 employees, the future of the restaurant business. To learn more about napaqaro, please visit the company's website at http://www.napaqaro.fr

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, which reflect management's current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, initiatives and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about our expectations regarding the ability of the Popeyes business in France to open hundreds of restaurants in the coming years; our expectations regarding our ability to bring market-leading talent and digital experience to France, and our expectations regarding our ability to boost the French hospitality sector through hiring . The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from RBI's expectations are detailed in filings of RBI with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, such as its annual and quarterly reports and current reports on Form 8-K and include the following risks: risk related to our ability to successfully implement its domestic and international growth strategy and risks related to its international operations; risks related to our ability to compete domestically and internationally in an intensely competitive industry; global economic or other business conditions that may affect the desire or ability of our customers to purchase our products; our relationship with, and the success of, our franchisees and risks related to our fully franchised business model; and the effectiveness of our marketing and advertising programs and franchisee support of these programs. Other than as required under applicable laws, we do not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or circumstances, change in expectations or otherwise.

