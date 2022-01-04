Pop By Cinemark To Celebrate Cinema's Favorite Snack On National Popcorn Day

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world's largest and most influential movie theatre companies, is celebrating cinema's favorite snack on National Popcorn Day on Wednesday, Jan.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world's largest and most influential movie theatre companies, is celebrating cinema's favorite snack on National Popcorn Day on Wednesday, Jan. 19, by giving moviegoers the chance to win free popcorn for an entire year. More information on this irresistible holiday can be found at Cinemark.com/popcornday.

"Our golden, buttery popcorn is as iconic as our massive silver screens, and we are delighted to celebrate one of the true stars of any movie this National Popcorn Day," said Phillip Couch, Cinemark EVP Food & Beverage. "Popcorn so truly enhances the moviegoing experience, and we are popping with excitement to give Cinemark Movie Rewards Members the chance to win this delectable treat for an entire year. Whether you like it kettled, salty, buttery or with your favorite candy mixed in, there are countless ways to savor your Cinemark popcorn."

Poppin' Through the Year

For those that can't get enough of the salty, buttery goodness, there is no better time to join Cinemark Movie Rewards. Starting in January, and continuing periodically throughout 2022, Cinemark Movie Rewards members will have the chance to win an entire year of Cinemark's bingeworthy popcorn. Popcorn lovers have their first chance to win right now when they enter the Free Popcorn for a Year sweepstakes in the Cinemark Rewards Center through Jan. 31. Twenty lucky winners will win enough popcorn to satisfy that craving for months ahead, and more chances for members to win will pop up in the Rewards Center throughout the year.

Making the Most of a Moviegoing Snack

Popcorn has always been the kernel of the moviegoing experience, with Cinemark on average selling enough popcorn in a year to fill 80 Olympic-sized swimming pools. Cinemark serves up ways for moviegoers to add sweet, spice and everything nice to their popcorn for the ultimate popcorn personalization. Nothing can beat Cinemark Kettle Corn for a sweet crunch, and for a savory snack, extra butter will shine. With many delectable candy choices to choose from, there are chocolate and gummy combinations sure to create a cinematic snack that pairs perfectly with the immersive, larger-than-life screens.

Popcorn lovers should stay tuned as Cinemark prepares to roll out even more decadently delicious popcorn mix-ins later this year.

Popcorn at Your Fingertips

With the Snacks in a Tap advance ordering feature, guests can decide how and when they would like to secure their treasured snack, whether it be from the concession stand when they arrive, have it waiting for them at a dedicated space for speedy pick up, or have the ultimate celebrity experience and have it delivered to their seat for a minimal fee.

For those who do not want to limit their buttery snacking just to the theatre, Cinemark Pack-A-Pops are sure to satisfy. The equivalent of three large popcorns and perfectly packaged to-go, Cinemark Pack-a-Pop gives everyone the chance to delight in the incomparable movie theatre popcorn from the comfort of their own home.

Movie lovers will have plenty of opportunity to enjoy their one-of-a-kind popcorn creations, with upcoming releases such as Uncharted, The Batman, Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World: Dominion perfectly poised for the full cinematic experience when they hit screens over the coming months.

For more information on Cinemark's concession offerings and to purchase tickets, visit Cinemark.com or the Cinemark app.

Click here for Cinemark cinematic brand trailers for some of this year's newest films.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (CNK) - Get Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Report is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark's circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 524 theatres (324 U.S., 200 South and Central America) with 5,897 screens (4,440 U.S., 1,457 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://investors.cinemark.com/

