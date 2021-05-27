Pool Corporation To Present At The William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Virtual Conference

COVINGTON, La., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq:POOL) announced today that Peter D. Arvan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark W. Joslin, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the William Blair 41 st Annual Growth Stock Virtual Conference. The general session will occur on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 12:40 PM Central Standard Time and will be in a 'fireside chat' format consisting of a short presentation followed by Q&A. Informational materials used during the conference will be posted on POOLCORP's website on the morning of the conference.

Pool Corporation is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 400 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

