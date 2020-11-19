Pony Oil's CEO, John Paul Merritt, Discusses Energy With D CEO Magazine

John Paul Merritt, along with some of the top energy CEOs, talks insight amid one of the most unpredictable times.

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "The world was changing prior to 2020 when it came to the mineral space, and we were already starting to adjust. Then it really accelerated with COVID and the crash in oil prices," says John Paul Merritt, CEO of Pony Oil. There is no doubt 2020 has been a year that turned life, businesses and industries upside down. But John Paul thrives in those difficult situations and it has especially proven true over this past year.

In this month's D CEO Magazine, John Paul talks about how Pony Oil's culture and living outside the box has helped in this challenging commodity environment!

Read more of John Paul Merritt's interview, along with some of the top energy CEOs insights here: https://www.dmagazine.com/publications/d-ceo/2020/november/voices-of-boom-and-bust

About Pony Oil

Pony Oil is an independent mineral investment company founded by John Paul Merritt and headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Pony Oil currently conducts operations in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, and Oklahoma. Since 2012, Pony Oil has acquired over 40,000 net royalty acres.

For more information, please visit www.ponyoil.com.

3100 Monticello Ave, Ste. 500 • Dallas, TX 75205 • 214.865.7575

Related Files

JPM D CEO Cover.jpeg

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pony-oils-ceo-john-paul-merritt-discusses-energy-with-d-ceo-magazine-301176548.html

SOURCE Pony Oil