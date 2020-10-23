POND'S Launches The Rejuveness Collection, Its First Ever Affordable Anti-Aging Collection With Retinol

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- POND'S® is expanding its award-winning product portfolio with the new POND'S® Rejuveness Collection, the first range from the brand that helps visibly reduce wrinkles and slows new signs of aging. The innovative range offers high quality anti-aging products with retinoid without breaking the bank. It is the first product range for the brand and Unilever's mass brands in the U.S. to include retinol.

Luxury beauty brands with retinol products tend to have high price points. Now, POND'S® is offering an attainable option at a value price point for all women looking to care for their skin and help address signs of aging. The entire collection includes a Lifting & Brightening Eye Cream, Skin Tightening Serum and Advanced Hydrating Night Cream. Each product within the POND'S® Rejuveness Collection will be available at $7.99.

"I am so excited about the launch of POND'S first retinol range for the face, eyelids and neck, which is combined with Niacinamide," says Board-Certified Dermatologist and POND'S® Spokesperson Dr. Shari Marchbein. "This is one of my favorite powerhouse antioxidants because it helps even skin tone, address dark spots and make the skin look brighter and radiant!"

Each of the products included within this range is formulated with Retinol Complex and Vitamin B3 to strengthen the skin's moisture barrier, help firm skin, and help with the look of wrinkles.

"With over 150 years of proven skin care innovation, POND'S® has the expertise to deliver real results at an affordable price," said Dawn Hedgepeth, Vice President of Marketing for POND'S. "At a time when many Americans are looking for cost-effective products that deliver on what they promise, we are thrilled to offer this option for daily skincare routines."

The new POND'S® Rejuveness Collection is now available both in-store and online nationwide at Walmart, Target and mass retailers and drugstores. For more information, visit PONDS.com and follow POND'S® on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About POND'S®

POND'S®, the skincare brand trusted by generations of women for beautiful skin since 1846, offers an exceptional variety of skincare products that help women look their beautiful best. First made famous for its Cold Cream Cleanser more than 100 years ago, the POND'S® portfolio of classic beauty products also includes towelettes and facial moisturizers such as POND'S® Wet Cleansing Towelettes, POND'S® Dry Skin Cream and POND'S® Rejuveness Anti-Wrinkle Cream, among others. A global Unilever brand and trusted beauty brand for more than 150 years, POND'S® products are available at drug, mass merchandisers, club and supermarkets nationwide.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States and Canada, the portfolio includes brand icons such as: Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Hellmann's, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond's, Popsicle, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington's, St. Ives, Suave, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TAZO, TIGI, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.

Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan (USLP) underpins the company's strategy and commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. The company's sustainable living brands delivered 78% of total growth and 75% of turnover in 2019. Since 2010 we have been taking action through the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan to help more than a billion people improve their health and well-being, halve our environmental footprint and enhance the livelihoods of millions of people as we grow our business. We have already made significant progress and continue to expand our ambition - most recently committing to ensure 100% of our plastic packaging is fully reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025. While there is still more to do, we are proud to have been recognized in 2018 as sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and as the top ranked company in the GlobeScan/SustainAbility Global Corporate Sustainability Leaders survey, for the eighth-consecutive year. For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca For more information on the USLP: www.unilever.com/sustainable-living/

Contact: Francheska Taveras, Francheska.Taveras@edelman.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ponds-launches-the-rejuveness-collection-its-first-ever-affordable-anti-aging-collection-with-retinol-301158448.html

SOURCE Unilever North America