Pompeian® Sets Plans To Expand Its Headquarters, Announcing The Rebuilding And Opening Of Janney Street Park Playground Complex

BALTIMORE, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading employer in the Baltimore community and the nation's best-selling olive oil brand, Pompeian, Inc. - The Olive Oil People - announced the rebuilding and opening of Janney Street Park, a project that came to fruition as part of the brand's ongoing expansion plans to extend its headquarters and create more jobs for the people of Baltimore. Continuing its mission of helping consumers and employees alike Eat and Live Well, Pompeian purchased Janney Street Park, located behind the Pompeian facility on Pulaski Highway with strong support from the City of Baltimore and Baltimore Development Corporation (BDC). As part of the agreement, Pompeian used a portion of the land, which was rezoned by the City, to build a new Janney Street Park playground complex, which is now open, giving the local community access to a new and refurbished outdoor space they can use while safely exercising social distancing measures. The park will remain under the jurisdiction of the Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks, and the City will be responsible for all ongoing maintenance of both the park and playground.

"We are proud to call Baltimore home and remain committed to helping members of the community Eat and Live Well," said Mouna Aissaoui, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Pompeian . "During these ever-changing times we're navigating together, we are optimistic that our plans of expanding our facility can help bring more job opportunities to the people of Baltimore, as well as a new place to come together with loved ones, in the newly renovated Janney Street Park."

"BDC has been assisting Pompeian with their expansion for a number of years, so they can continue to grow and create jobs for city residents," said Colin Tarbert, president and CEO of the Baltimore Development Corporation. "This public-private partnership with Pompeian enabled us to not only help a business expand, but it also provided a new and improved park and playground for the neighborhood to safely enjoy."

As a farmer owned company, Pompeian is distinguished by its family of farmers, craftsmen and their mission to help people Eat and Live Well. Baltimore based since 1906, Pompeian is devoted to giving back to the members of the community through outreach programs including The Olive Branch Project and the Pompeian Family Scholarship Program. For more on the brand's efforts in the local community, job openings, recipe inspiration and product offerings, please visit Pompeian.com.

About Pompeian, Inc.Pompeian, Inc. is America's largest national brand of olive oil, best-selling wine vinegars and a variety of cooking sprays. Baltimore based since 1906, Pompeian, The Olive Oil People, is a family of olive farmers and olive oil craftsmen whose passion, expertise and dedication bring the best-tasting, most authentic olive oils to kitchens everywhere. Upholding the highest quality standards, the company conducts daily testing through its very own American Oil Chemist Society accredited Pompeian Sensory Panel in the state-the-art Pompeian Quality Control and Research & Development Center to ensure each bottle is always at peak freshness.

