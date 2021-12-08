Pompeian®, Inc. Closes 2021 With Record-Breaking Market Share Levels And Category Management Accolades

BALTIMORE, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While most center store brands stepped back to pre-pandemic volume and sales levels, Pompeian continues its work to bring new users to the category and encourage current users to buy more. Thus, Pompeian has been recognized by Progressive Grocer for its category-leading work and retailer collaboration in the olive oil aisle. A repeat winner of the Progressive Grocer Category Captain Awards, Pompeian, the only farmer-owned national brand of olive oil, continues to bolster category sales, up 25.8% versus pre-COVID 2019 in the latest 52-week period. Relentlessly focused on leading consumer education efforts and providing solutions for everyday home cooks, Pompeian is recording its highest market share levels in the latest 4-week period ending 11/6/2021, up 2.7 points to 19.4 % $ share of olive oil and 2.7 points to 21.4 % $ share of EVOO. Gains in EQ volume share is even more pronounced, up 3.6 points to 21.6 % pound share of olive oil and 3.7 points to 25.3 % pound share of EVOO, according to Nielsen xAOC data.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by Progressive Grocer again for our category-leading work in the olive oil category, at a record-setting moment in our organization's history," said Colleen Nash, Vice President of Marketing, Pompeian, Inc. "With Pompeian market share levels at an all-time peak, we are closing out 2021 more motivated than ever to serve our retailers and shoppers with the strongest, most reliable supply of high-quality olive oil at the best value, democratizing healthy eating for every home cook in America."

Answering shoppers' increased desires for healthier ingredients and approachable cooking solutions, Pompeian expanded its portfolio in 2021 providing an olive oil for every taste preference and usage occasion. With usage cues clearly listed on the front of each bottle, Pompeian's expanded Olive Oil line now features a unique-to-category progression in taste, including Light, Mild and Rich, while the brand's Extra Virgin Olive Oil line continues to please varying palates from Smooth, to Robust and Bold. These new varieties and sizes were then incorporated into a best-in-class shelf configuration, adopted by key retailers.

Using insights gained from the brand's annual consumer attitude and usage study, Pompeian also strengthened its innovation pipeline and communications with retail partners and consumers. Pompeian significantly invested in eliminating confusion in the olive oil aisle, developing several taste and usage focused in-aisle education materials to get shoppers in and out of the store faster including floor graphics, shelf blades and shelf talkers. Gearing up for 2022, Pompeian will continue to stay hyper-focused on meeting consumers' and retailers' evolving needs, to continue to help the category thrive into the new year.

"Our success to date would not be possible without our valued retail partners, and we remain committed to providing solutions for the challenges they face on a daily basis as much as possible," added Nash. "Continued education, timely order fulfillment and stocked store shelves remain at the top of our priority list for 2022, while fighting against pricing pressure to ensure stability for our customers and shoppers."

About Pompeian, Inc.Pompeian, Inc. - The Olive Oil People - is America's largest national brand of olive oil, best-selling vinegars and a variety of cooking sprays. Farmer owned and Baltimore based since 1906, Pompeian is a family of olive farmers and olive oil craftsmen whose passion, expertise and dedication bring the best-tasting, highest-quality olive oils to kitchens everywhere. Upholding the highest quality standards, Pompeian conducts daily testing through their in-house quality assurance team in the state-of-the-art Pompeian Quality Control and Research & Development Center ensuring each bottle is always at peak freshness. Inspired by heritage and tradition, Pompeian products are rooted in authenticity and crafted for quality and great taste. For more information visit pompeian.com.

About Progressive Grocer's Category Captains ProgramFor the past 25 years, Progressive Grocer's Category Captains program has recognized leadership among supplier companies that serve America's retailers of food and consumables.

