Pomerleau Announces The Appointment Of Philippe Adam As Executive Vice-President And Chief Financial Officer

MONTREAL, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Pomerleau is pleased to announce the appointment of Philippe Adam as Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, effective May 3, 2021. Mr. Adam will also lead the operations of Pomerleau Capital, the private capital and infrastructure investment arm of Pomerleau.

"We are very excited to welcome Philippe to our team. He is an accomplished strategic financial executive with extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, in private placements as well as in business growth management. His leadership, demonstrated ability to deliver results and proven adaptability make him a valuable ally in the continued implementation of our growth strategy," said Pierre Pomerleau, President and CEO of Pomerleau.

Philippe Adam will join Pomerleau from Goodfood (TSX: FOOD), a leading online grocery company in Canada, where he has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2018. Previously, Mr. Adam held the position of Senior Vice-President at Champlain Financial Corporation, and from 2013 to 2016, was Chief Financial Officer at Garda Background Screening Solutions. Mr. Adam was also an investment banker at National Bank Financial and served as a director within its corporate finance group. A graduate from the Bachelor of Commerce program at Laval University, Mr. Adam subsequently earned a Graduate Diploma in Accounting from HEC Montréal. He is a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants (CPA) and holds the designation of Chartered Business Valuator (CBV), for which he was the Canadian gold medallist in 2009.

About PomerleauPomerleau is one of Canada's leading construction companies and a pioneer in sustainable buildings. It specializes in the building, infrastructure, civil engineering and renewable energy sectors. The company also excels in virtual design and construction (VDC). Founded more than 50 years ago, the company employs up to 4,000 people at its nine regional offices and more than 150 worksites across the country. In 2020, Pomerleau was named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers. For more details about Pomerleau, visit www.pomerleau.ca.

SOURCE Pomerleau Inc.