Pomellato Opening New Oak Street Boutique In Chicago

CHICAGO, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomellato is celebrating its 10 th year anniversary in Chicago with the relocation of its Oak Street boutique in Chicago to 37 Oak Street, opening in December 2020. As the most prestigious shopping street in Chicago, the beautiful new boutique enjoys a fitting home amidst international couture houses, luxury brands and local specialty stores. Nestled in the handsome Gold Coast neighborhood - listed on the National Register of Historic Places - it is an area best known for fine restaurants, luxury high-rises and magnificent stone mansions.

The Oak Street boutique enriches its former design with deep Pomellato colors, distinctive architecture, and an elegant interior design and completes Pomellato's new worldwide concept. The boutique's façade is topped by a large Pomellato logo in the brand's classic Montenapoleone red, as it lights up the night with golden shapes. On each side, window displays bare the essential Pomellato forms iconic to the jeweler, recalling a chain in their stacked design while supporting the Pomellato jewels on view.

Creating a welcoming atmosphere that is at once feminine, chic and comfortable, the boutique interior features color touches of pink satin silk, glossy red lacquered wood and metal, and gold brass melding. The Iconica "band ring" bench shines with a bold gold design that recalls one of the brand's most iconic jewels. Such Pomellato trademark touches are found throughout, including photographs of the 'Pomellato For Women' ambassadors, who represent a cross-section of women advocating for gender equality, diversity and inclusivity.

As the brand for and by women, and beloved for collections such as the colored gem "no prong" Nudo or the voluptuous gold Iconica, Pomellato is known for color-rich, prêt-à-porter designs. As one of the few fine jewelers to use 100% responsible gold, the Maison handcrafts each creation in-house at its atelier in Milan.

Nathalie Diamantis, CEO of Pomellato Group Americas, says, "It is our pleasure to serve Chicago, rich both in history and cultural prowess, with jewels that represent Milan, another great industrial city. We look forward to welcoming our local clients and travelers from around the world into this new space in the esteemed Oak Street neighborhood."

