POM Wonderful Pomegranate Fresh Arils Are Back With New Branding And Biggest Digital Marketing Campaign Ever

New digital campaign kick-starts pomegranate season by showcasing POM Wonderful Pomegranate Fresh Arils as "Insta-Antioxidants" to enjoy as a snack or as an Ingredient

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- POM Wonderful, the largest grower and producer of fresh pomegranates and pomegranate juice in the U.S., is kicking off the 2021 California pomegranate season with its largest digital marketing campaign ever to raise brand awareness and continue to drive category growth. Unveiled in the campaign is new branding for POM Wonderful Pomegranate Fresh Arils, the No. 1 aril brand in total sales, brand awareness, and velocity in the U.S.

POM Wonderful Pomegranate Fresh Arils are sourced straight from POM Wonderful pomegranates.

Previously known as POM POMS, the new branding and packaging coupled with the digital campaign helps to reinforce the connection for consumers that POM Wonderful Pomegranate Fresh Arils are sourced straight from POM Wonderful pomegranates, making it easy to enjoy pomegranate arils as a snack or to elevate a variety of dishes, especially during the holidays.

The digital campaign, part of a multi-million-dollar marketing investment, includes >$1MM in new digital marketing. The efforts consist of two brand-new epicurean and antioxidant campaigns, highlighting POM Wonderful Pomegranate Fresh Arils as the easy way to enjoy pomegranates. With just a snap of a finger, getting antioxidants is easier than ever with POM Wonderful Pomegranate Fresh Arils. Through the "Insta-Antioxidants" digital campaign, a whole POM Wonderful pomegranate is harvested at peak freshness and quickly transformed into a POM Pomegranate Arils cup, then directly into a kitchen creation, showing the ease with which consumers can enjoy POM Pomegranate Arils.

"We are thrilled to kick off our 2021 season with new branding supported by our biggest digital marketing campaign, showcasing the ease of enjoying antioxidants with POM Wonderful Pomegranate Fresh Arils," said Stacey Anker, director of marketing, POM Wonderful. "With the holidays approaching, we hope to inspire consumers to use POM Arils in their holiday spreads to add the perfect pop of ruby-red color and antioxidant goodness."

The POM Wonderful Pomegranate Fresh Arils epicurean campaign will focus on delicious recipes that include strong pomegranate flavors. From appetizers to desserts and cocktails, consumers will be inspired to use POM Wonderful Pomegranate Fresh Arils in their favorite dishes this holiday season. New recipes will be posted on the POM Wonderful social media accounts, as well as the POM Wonderful website.

"As the No 1. arils brand sold nationwide, we are excited to see POM drive category growth and raise consumer awareness for snacking and epicurean uses of fresh pomegranates," said Adam Cooper, senior vice president of marketing, The Wonderful Company. "With the "Insta-Antioxidant" campaign, we hope to showcase how quickly and easily consumers can enjoy pomegranate arils, while also benefiting from the antioxidant power of POM."

The campaign was created by The Wonderful Company's in-house creative team, Wonderful Agency, and includes digital advertisements on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Snapchat, as well as shopper marketing, consumer public relations, new POS materials, and a November FSI.

About POM WonderfulPOM Wonderful is the largest grower and producer of fresh pomegranates and pomegranate juice in the United States as well as the worldwide leader in fresh California pomegranates and pomegranate-based products including our 100% pomegranate juices, healthy juice blends, and teas. We grow, handpick, and juice our own pomegranates to ensure the highest quality. POM Wonderful is part of The Wonderful Company, a privately held $5 billion company, which also has other No. 1 brands such as Wonderful® Pistachios, FIJI® Water, Wonderful® Halos®, JUSTIN® Wine, and Teleflora®. To learn more about The Wonderful Company, visit www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. To view the current Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit www.wonderful.com/csr.

###

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pom-wonderful-pomegranate-fresh-arils-are-back-with-new-branding-and-biggest-digital-marketing-campaign-ever-301420586.html

SOURCE POM Wonderful