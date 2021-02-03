Polytek® Development Corp. Announces Acquisition Of Endurance Technologies

EASTON, Pa. and SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polytek® Development Corp. ("Polytek"), a manufacturer of specialty polymers for mold making, casting, and coating applications, announced today the acquisition of Endurance Technologies. Polytek is a portfolio company of Arsenal Capital Partners.

Based in South St. Paul, Minnesota, Endurance Technologies has decades of formulation and manufacturing experience with a strong focus on polyurethane and epoxy systems. Their brands are well-known throughout industrial and consumer sectors, with formulations for coating, laminating, bonding, casting and molding. Endurance Technologies' industrial brand, Custom Polymer Designs, is a trusted name in marine, aerospace, construction, and recreational composites, while their consumer brands, including MAS Epoxies, are popular in do-it-yourself, art, and craft communities.

Doug Lorenz, CEO of Polytek, commented "Endurance Technologies has a proven track record of success and market growth built on superior product quality, custom solutions, and hands-on technical support. The companies share similar objectives and values and together we're really looking forward to showing our customers the benefit of this collaboration."

The addition of Endurance Technologies further expands Polytek's manufacturing locations and capabilities and elevates their technical proficiency with the integration of seasoned research and development teams. This collaboration will provide Polytek and Endurance Technologies customers with a broader product portfolio, increased technical support and customer service, and product accessibility.

David Hoeffel, owner of Endurance Technologies added, "Polytek is a great fit for the next chapter of our business. Our team is excited to join forces and work on initiatives that will expand product options and support services for our customers."

The two companies will continue to do business under their existing names, and Hoeffel will remain in an active role within the Endurance Technologies brand as well as support broader initiatives within the Polytek organization.

Genesis Capital, LLC acted as the financial advisor to Polytek.

About Polytek® Development Corp.Founded in 1984, Polytek® Development Corp. is headquartered in Easton, PA with operations in Pomona, CA, Galesburg, MI, Franklin, IN, and Grants Pass, OR. Polytek is a leading manufacturer of specialty polymers including polyurethane elastomers and casting resins, silicone, epoxies, latex, thermoplastic elastomers, and board materials. These systems are used primarily in mold making, casting, and coating applications in industrial and consumer sectors, including construction and restoration, arts and crafts, DIY, product design and manufacturing, entertainment, and education. Polytek® brands include Raw Material Suppliers, Alumilite, BCC Products, Environmental Technology, Pro Marine Supplies, Stone Coat Countertops, and Incredible Solutions. corporation.polytek.com

About Endurance TechnologiesFounded in 1992 and located in South St. Paul, MN, Endurance Technologies specializes in the formulation and manufacture of polyurethane and epoxy systems. Since their original founding as Epoxical, Endurance Technologies has significantly expanded their expertise and product portfolio from tooling-only formulations to solutions for marine, aerospace, woodworking, art, craft, and many other industrial and consumer applications. Endurance Technologies brands include MAS Epoxies, Custom Polymer Designs, and Bristol Finish. www.epoxi.com

About Arsenal Capital PartnersArsenal is a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in middle-market specialty industrial and healthcare companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds of $5.3 billion, completed 45 platform investments and achieved 30 realizations. Arsenal invests in industry sectors in which the firm has significant prior knowledge and experience. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value-add. www.arsenalcapital.com

Media contact: Dennie Boyer at dboyer@polytek.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polytek-development-corp-announces-acquisition-of-endurance-technologies-301220730.html

SOURCE Polytek Development Corp.