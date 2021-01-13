Polystar's KALIX Helps Magenta Surge To The Top Of Connect Benchmarks With New VoLTE Services

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polystar, a global supplier of analytics, service assurance and automation solutions for the telecom industry, today announced that Magenta, a leading mobile network operator in Austria, has secured first-place in...

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polystar, a global supplier of analytics, service assurance and automation solutions for the telecom industry, today announced that Magenta, a leading mobile network operator in Austria, has secured first-place in new rankings produced by Connect, supported by KALIX VoLTE performance monitoring.

Magenta, formerly T-Mobile Austria, operates in a fiercely competitive market, in which quality has become a key differentiator for customers. Having made quality improvements a strategic target, Magenta invested in a complete, VoLTE upgrade to its network. To ensure success, Magenta needed to measure the resulting voice quality and, after a competitive RFQ process, selected Polystar's KALIX to provide VoLTE service performance monitoring.

KALIX offers dedicated VoLTE service performance monitoring and customised KPIs, allowing full analysis of quality and service delivery. In addition, it provides rich troubleshooting tools and service impact analysis.

The investments in VoLTE and KALIX met with immediate success. In the tests, Magenta scored highly across all categories, from city to country, on road and rail.

"The performance of our new VoLTE offer has exceeded all expectations," noted Walter Langer, VP Network Operations at Magenta. "We are thrilled about the quality we have been able to deliver across all regions. But we wouldn't have been able to achieve these results without a completely reliable monitoring system that revealed the insights we need to tune our offer. KALIX has been instrumental in helping to secure our service performance enhancements."

KALIX allowed Magenta to define relevant KPIs to optimise its VoLTE service, including speech quality and call setup time. This was achieved in collaboration with Polystar's Professional Services team, working hand-in-hand with Magenta's experts.

"In Austria, all of the operators offer VoLTE, so expectations are high. The fact that Magenta could take leadership like this, shows exceptional dedication to the launch of a new service and we're excited to have worked with the team to accomplish this," said Enrico Basso, Business Region Director of Polystar. "We are continuing to refine the KALIX VoLTE portal to ensure that this success can be maintained, uncovering new insights and delivering new alarms for continuous service assurance."

KALIX enables agile visualisation of data, with a comprehensive, end-to-end view, spanning all networks and services. It generates dynamic reports and offers intuitive work-flows, the ability to interact with live data, run ad-hoc analyses, build reports, share and collaborate. KALIX makes data accessible, allowing organisations such as Magenta to optimise performance for VoLTE - and other services.

About Magenta

Magenta Telekom (T-Mobile Austria GmbH) is a leading provider of internet and mobile communications, entertainment and business solutions in Austria. The company has around 2,500 employees and generated revenues of 1.28 billion Euro in 2019. The company offers ultra-fast broadband via fiber optic cable and mobile internet, entertainment and the latest technologies for digital life.

As part of the Deutsche Telekom Group, the company benefits from the innovative strength and financial stability of the Group, one of the world's largest players in the telecoms market. In the 2019 financial year, the Group generated revenue of 80.5 billion Euro. Magenta Telekom acts as a competence center for the Internet of Things (IoT) for the entire Deutsche Telekom Group.

About Polystar

Polystar is a leading provider of real-time monitoring and analytics platforms to more than 100 CSPs worldwide. The company's solutions deliver tailored insights into network, service and OTT application performance. These insights allow stakeholders to enhance customer experience, operational efficiency, and identify new revenue streams from data monetisation.

Polystar's products enable the smooth introduction of new technologies and services, including 5G, NFV and IoT, helping CSPs build and operate cost efficient, secure and reliable networks.

Powered by Elisa Automate, Polystar also ensures proactive management of networks through automation of operational processes, driven by machine learning. CSPs benefit from faster fault resolution and more efficient use of both operational and network resources.

Polystar was founded in Stockholm in 1983. The company has experienced continuous growth and has evolved to become a global company, serving customers and partners in over 50 countries. Since June 2019, Polystar has been part of Elisa.

For more information, please visit www.polystar.com

