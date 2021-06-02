PolyPid To Present At Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes through locally administered, controlled, extended-release therapeutics, today announced that members of its executive management team will present at three upcoming healthcare investor conferences.

Key presentation details include:

The 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI Date : Thursday, June 10, 2021 Time : 10:30 a.m. ET

The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Date : Wednesday, June 16, 2021 Time : 10:30 a.m. ET

The Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference Date : Monday, June 21, 2021 Time : 9:30 a.m. ET



The Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference presentation will be webcast live and archived for 90 days on PolyPid's Investor Relations website at https://investors.polypid.com/.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes through locally administered, controlled, extended-release therapeutics. PolyPid's proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with medications, enables precise delivery of drugs at effective release rates, over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid's lead product candidate D-PLEX 100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of sternal and abdominal surgical site infections (SSIs).

For additional company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its ongoing clinical trials, plans to use the guidance provided by the FDA to progress with its SHIELD I program, the timing of top-line results of the SHIELD I trial, and the size and design of the SHIELD I trial. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 5, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements.

References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. PolyPid is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Corporate ContactPolyPid, Ltd.Dikla Czaczkes AkselbradEVP & CFOTel: +972-747195700

Investor ContactBob YedidLifeSci Advisors646-597-6989 bob@lifesciadvisors.com

Media ContactNechama Feuerstein551-444-0784 Nechama.Feuerstein@finnpartners.com