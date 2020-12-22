PolyPid Announces Positive Preclinical Data From OncoPLEX Intra-Tumoral Cancer Therapy Program

Single Local Treatment of OncoPLEX Showed Improved Overall Survival and Significantly Less Tumor Recurrence, and Reduced Systemic Toxicity Compared to Multiple Injections with Standard Systemic Chemotherapy in a Syngeneic Mouse Model for Solid Tumors of...

Single Local Treatment of OncoPLEX Showed Improved Overall Survival and Significantly Less Tumor Recurrence, and Reduced Systemic Toxicity Compared to Multiple Injections with Standard Systemic Chemotherapy in a Syngeneic Mouse Model for Solid Tumors of Colon Carcinoma

Company Intends to C omplete an IND Package with Additional Preclinical Studies in Various Solid Tumor Types, Followed by the Initiation of a Phase 1 Clinical Trial in 2022

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted, locally administered and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary PLEX technology, today announced positive preclinical data from its OncoPLEX intra-tumoral cancer therapy program. OncoPLEX utilizes the Company's novel PLEX technology to provide prolonged and controlled local exposure to docetaxel, one of the most widely used chemotherapy agents, in the intra-operative tumor resection setting. OncoPLEX is designed for the delivery of sustained, significant concentrations of docetaxel locally within the tumor site for a few weeks, potentially reducing local tumor recurrence and tumor metastatic spreading.

In a syngeneic mouse model for solid tumors of colon carcinoma, a single local application of OncoPLEX at the intra-operative setting post tumor resection compared to the group treated with six cycles of systemic docetaxel treatment with 2-4 days gap between cycles, generated the following key results:

OncoPLEX arm showed 25% overall tumor recurrence at the end of the study (day 39 post-surgery) compared to 75% in the systemic treatment arm, and 100% in the untreated control arm.

OncoPLEX arm demonstrated 75% overall tumor free survival at the end of the study (day 39 post-surgery), compared to 25% in the systemic treatment arm, and 0% in the untreated control arm.

OncoPLEX arm demonstrated 75% overall survival at the end of the study (day 39 post-surgery), compared to 50% in the systemic treatment arm, and 0% in the untreated control arm.

Dose response was also demonstrated for OncoPLEX in these studies.

Systemic toxicity was lower following the local application of OncoPLEX versus systemic docetaxel. Additional data in a pharmacokinetic model showed that the maximal plasma concentration of docetaxel was >10 times lower with OncoPLEX than with systemic docetaxel.

"We believe the benefits of our PLEX platform, including the ability to generate constant and high local concentration of drug over a prolonged period, can also potentially be leveraged as an anti-cancer therapy," said Dr. Noam Emanuel, PolyPid's Chief Scientific Officer. "We are very encouraged by these preclinical data, as they support our belief that direct local application of OncoPLEX in the intra-operative tumor resection setting has the potential to be a promising new type of adjuvant therapy to reduce local tumor recurrence and to prevent postoperative metastatic spreading by cancer cells that escape resection, as seen in many oncology patients across different solid tumors."

Based on these compelling preclinical results, PolyPid intends to conduct additional preclinical safety studies of OncoPLEX in various type of solid tumor resections, in order to complete a preclinical package for the filing of pre-Investigational New Drug meeting request with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2021 and potentially initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial in 2022.

