Polyolefin Foam Market Worth $10.5 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Polyolefin Foam Market by Resin Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate), End-use Industry (Protective Packaging, Automotive, Building & Construction, Footwear), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Polyolefin Foam Market size will grow to USD 10.5 billion by 2026 from USD 8.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the 2021-2026 period. The use of polyolefin foam in Protective Packaging, Automotive, Building & Construction, Footwear, Sports & Recreational, Medical, and others is expected to increase in APAC in the next five years.

Polyethylene is projected to be the largest resin type of the polyolefin foam market.

Epoxy is the largest resin type in polyolefin foam market in terms of volume. Polyethylene (PE) is the most commonly used type of plastic and is made up of ethylene monomers linked together. When the monomers are polymerized, they are bonded together, creating a stable thermoplastic. Polyethylene foams offer lightweight, durable, closed-cell characteristics that are useful for packaging fragile electronics and providing comfort and support for sporting goods. They combine excellent insulation and vibration dampening properties with high resistance to chemicals and moisture.

APAC is the largest polyolefin foam market globally.

APAC is projected to lead the polyolefin foam market and this dominance is expected to continue till 2026. China is the key market in the region. The region is seen as a lucrative market for the growth of polyolefin foam. Increasing foreign investments increases the overall demand for polyolefin foam. Apart from major countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, countries like Taiwan and Thailand are gathering attention and are growing at a brisk pace.

The key players profiled in the polyolefin foam market report are BASF SE( Germany), JSP Corporation( Japan), Kaneka Corporation( Japan), Hanwha Total.

