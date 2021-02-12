Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market By Type, Production Method, Application, And Region - Global Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market by Type (Short Chain Length, Medium Chain Length), Production Method (Sugar Fermentation, Vegetable Oil Fermentation, Methane Fermentation), Application, and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market is estimated to be USD 62 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 121 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% between 2020 and 2025.

Factors such as stringent environmental laws and customer awareness will drive the polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market. The major restraints for the market will be higher price of PHA as compared to the conventional polymers and performance issues related to its properties. However, the increasing scope in end-use segments and emergence of new raw materials will act as an opportunity for the market.

Short chain length is the largest type for polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) in 2019

Monomers can form various crystalline structures, such as short chain length monomers and medium chain length monomers .Short chain length PHA monomers consist of not more than four to ten carbon atoms. Some of the short chain length PHA monomers include Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB), Poly-3-hydroxybutyrate (P3HB), and Polyhydroxyvalerate (PHV). The structure determines the thermal and mechanical properties of the monomers, making them suitable for the use in diversified applications, for instance, environmental-friendly plastics, for packaging and biomedical. PHA monomers can also be used to produce biofuels. The applications best suited for short chain length PHAs, such as packaging materials and carry bags.

Sugar fermentation is estimated to be the largest production method in polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market between 2020 and 2025

Based on the production method, the polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market has been segmented into as vegetable oil fermentation, sugar fermentation, and methane fermentation. The demand for polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) in this segment is mainly driven by the abundance of sugar source found in sugarcane, beet, molasses, and bagasse which can be easily consumed and converted by bacteria to produce PHA. The market in sugar fermentation is projected to witness a higher CAGR in the forecasted year because of its abundance in sugar sources.

Packaging and food services industry is projected to account for the largest share of the polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market between 2020 and 2025

The packaging & food services segment is the biggest source of plastic waste in the world. Through the ecosystem the petroleum based plastic gets into the food chain which causes toxicity in the environment. It takes around thousands and thousands years to degrade. Therefore to curb this problem biodegradable plastics comes to the rescue. These biodegradable plastics degrade within 180 days in the soil. These are used in many industries such as packaging and food services, biomedical, agricultures and others. PHA plays a key role in the packaging and food services industry. The demand for PHA in this segment is expected to increase because of its increasing use in several articles, including cups, lids, food containers, and other food service products. The rising environmental concerns, along with waste management issues are the key drivers of this segment.

Europe is expected to be the largest polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume

Europe is projected to be the largest market for the polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) during the forecast period. Europe is the most promising market for bioplastics and related industries, including PHA. The European market is mostly driven by government regulations and a change in consumer behavior. The Europe market is segmented into Germany, France, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe. The Rest of Europe includes, Spain, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Benelux countries, and the Scandinavian countries.

The strict governmental law against single use plastic and increasing concerns over human health and safety are the key driving factors responsible for the market growth in the European region. The need for environment-friendly products is driving innovation in the bioplastics industry in this region. The packaging and food services industry demands single use plastics and sustainable packaging. This increases the need for bioplastics, which in turn drives the market for polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA). Moreover there are a large number of PHA manufacturers in European region which has a huge domestic market in the region, giving this the largest market share.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in PHA Market4.2 Europe PHA Market, by Application and Country4.3 PHA Market, by Production Method4.4 PHA Market, by Region4.5 PHA Market, Region Vs Application4.6 PHA Market Attractiveness 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.1.1 Evolution of PHA5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Governments' Green Procurement Policies5.2.1.2 Vast Availability of Renewable and Cost-Effective Raw Materials5.2.1.3 Biodegradability Driving the Consumption5.2.1.4 Increasing Concerns for Human Health and Safety5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Price Compared to Conventional Polymers5.2.2.2 Performance Issues5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Scope in End-use Segments5.2.3.2 Emergence of New Raw Materials5.2.3.3 Potential for Cost Reduction Through Economy of Scale5.2.3.4 Potential for Cost Reduction by Using Cyanobacteria5.2.3.5 Growth Opportunities in APAC5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Manufacturing Technology Still in Initial Phase5.2.4.2 Under-Utilization of PHA Manufacturing Plants5.2.4.3 Expensive and Complex Production Process5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3.1 Threat of Substitutes5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.4 Supply Chain Analysis5.5 Technology Analysis5.6 Shift in Revenue Streams due to Megatrends in End-use Industries5.7 Connected Markets: Ecosystem5.8 Case Studies5.9 PHA Market: Realistic, Pessimistic, Optimistic, and Non-COVID-19 Scenarios5.10 Average Selling Price Trend5.11 Patent Analysis5.12 Regulatory Landscape5.12.1 Regulations Related to PHA Market5.13 Trade Data Statistics5.13.1 Import of PHA5.13.2 Export of PHA5.14 COVID-19 Impact5.14.1 Introduction5.14.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment5.14.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment5.14.3.1 COVID-19 Impact on Economy - Scenario Assessment5.15 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends5.15.1 GDP Trends and Forecast5.15.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on PHA Market 6 Sources and Processes of PHA Production6.1 General Production Process6.2 Sugar Substrate or Carbohydrates from Plants6.3 Triacylglycerols6.4 Hydrocarbons6.5 Strain Selection6.6 Bio-Process and Downstream Process6.6.1 Fermentation Process6.6.1.1 Discontinuous Process6.6.1.1.1 Batch Process6.6.1.1.2 Fed-Batch Process6.6.1.1.3 Fed-Batch Process with Cell Recycling Process6.6.1.1.4 Repeated Fed-Batch6.6.1.2 Continuous Process6.6.1.2.1 Continuous Fed-Batch Process6.6.1.2.2 One-Stage Chemostat6.6.1.2.3 Two-Stage Chemostat6.6.1.2.4 Multi-Stage Chemostat6.6.2 Extraction Process 7 Production Capacity Analysis 8 PHA Market, by Type8.1 Introduction8.2.1 Polyhydroxyvalerate (PHV)8.2.1.1 PHV Polymers Can Form Single Crystals with Lamellar8.2.2 P (4HB-CO-3HB)8.2.2.1 Ratio of 4Hb and 3Hb Decides Properties of Co-Polymers8.2.3 P (3HB-CO-3HV)8.2.3.1 High Amount of HV Fraction Can Make Polymers More Elastic8.2.4 Others8.3 Medium Chain Length8.3.1 P (Hydroxybutyrate-Co-Hydroxyoctanoate)8.3.1.1 Nodax is the Most Common PHA8.3.2 P (3HB-CO-3HV-CO-4HB)8.3.2.1 Higher Mechanical Strength Making It Suitable for Medical Applications8.3.3 Others 9 PHA Market, by Production Method9.1 Introduction 10 PHA Market, by Application10.1 Introduction10.2 Packaging & Food Services10.2.1 Packaging10.2.1.1 Rigid Packaging10.2.1.1.1 Rigid Packaging Segment to be Highly Impacted by PHA10.2.1.2 Flexible Packaging10.2.1.2.1 PHA to Replace Petroleum-Based Plastics in Flexible Packaging10.2.1.3 Others10.2.1.3.1 Loose-Fill10.2.1.3.2 Compost Bags10.2.2 Food Services10.2.2.1 Cups10.2.2.1.1 Biodegradable Disposable Cups Made of PHA Can Help Reduce Plastic Wastes10.2.2.2 Trays10.2.2.2.1 Sustainable Plastic Trays Can be Made from PHA-Based Plastics10.2.2.3 Others10.2.2.3.1 Containers10.2.2.3.2 Jars10.3 Biomedical10.3.1 Sutures10.3.1.1 Biodegradable Sutures with High Tensile Strength Can be Manufactured from PHA10.3.2 Drug Release10.3.2.1 Biocompatibility of PHA-Based Plastics is Suitable for Drug Carrier Applications10.3.3 Others10.4 Agriculture10.4.1 Mulch Films10.4.1.1 PHA-Based Mulch Films Allow Farmers to Directly Plow Fields10.4.2 Plant Pots10.4.2.1 Plant Pots Made of PHA Can Help Plant Growth in Initial Stages10.4.3 Others10.4.3.1 Bins10.4.3.2 Chutes10.4.3.3 Hoppers10.5 Others10.5.1 Wastewater Treatment10.5.2 Cosmetics10.5.3 Chemical Additives10.5.4 3D Printing 11 PHA Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 Asia-Pacific (APAC)11.5 Rest of the World (RoW) 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Market Evaluation Framework12.3 Market Share of Major Players12.3.1 Danimer Scientific12.3.2 Shenzhen Ecomann Biotechnology Co. Ltd12.3.3 Kaneka Corporation12.3.4 RWDC Industries12.4 Ranking of Key Market Players, 201912.5 Competitive Benchmarking12.6 Company Evaluation Matrix, 201912.6.1 Stars12.6.2 Emerging Leaders12.6.3 Participants12.7 Strength of Product Portfolio12.8 Business Strategy Excellence12.9 Startup and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Evaluation Matrix12.9.1 Responsive Companies12.9.2 Dynamic Companies12.9.3 Starting Blocks12.10 Strength of Product Portfolio12.11 Business Strategy Excellence12.12 Other Key Market Players12.12.1 CJ Cheiljedang Corp.12.12.2 Yeild10 Bioscience12.12.3 Earthbi12.12.4 Biomatera Inc.12.13 Revenue Analysis of Major Players, 2015-201912.14 Competitive Scenario12.14.1 New Product Launches12.14.2 Expansions12.14.3 Agreements 13 Company Profiles13.1 Danimer Scientific13.2 Shenzhen Ecomann Biotechnology Co. Ltd.13.3 Newlight Technologies, LLC13.4 Kaneka Corporation13.5 Tianan Biologic Materials Co. Ltd.13.6 Bio-On13.7 RWDC Industries13.8 Bochemie13.9 Biomer13.10 Polyferm Canada, Inc.13.11 Other Players13.11.1 Tepha Inc.13.11.2 Bluepha Co. Ltd.13.11.3 Full Cycle Bioplastics13.11.4 Genecis Bioindustries Inc.13.11.5 Terraverdae Bioworks Inc.13.11.6 Mango Materials13.11.7 Cardia Bioplastics13.11.8 Phabio13.11.9 Kerhea 13.11.10 Redpod ( China) Co. Ltd. 13.11.11 Tianjin Greenbio Materials Co. Ltd. 14 Adjacent & Related Markets14.1 Introduction14.2 Limitation14.3 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market14.3.1 Market Definition14.3.2 Market Overview14.4 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market, by Region14.4.1 APAC14.4.1.1 By Country14.4.1.2 By End-use Industry14.4.2 Europe14.4.2.1 By Country14.4.2.2 By End-use Industry14.4.3 North America14.4.3.1 By Country14.4.3.2 By End-use Industry14.4.4 Rest of the World14.4.4.1 By Country14.4.4.2 By End-use Industry 15 Appendix15.1 Discussion Guide15.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal15.3 Available Customizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yc7uhw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polyhydroxyalkanoate-pha-market-by-type-production-method-application-and-region---global-forecast-to-2025-301227618.html

SOURCE Research and Markets