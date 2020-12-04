Polyethylene Containers Announces Acquisition

EL DORADO, Ark., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyethylene Containers, Inc (PCI), announces the acquisition of Rehrig Pacific's (RP) pail portfolio. The acquisition comes immediately after PCI's announcement of their new state-of-the-art 246,000 sq. ft. production facility in El Dorado, AR.

"2021 is going to be a big year for the PCI family" said Walter Tyson, CEO of Polyethylene Containers. "We just announced our new state-of-the-art production facility and now we announce our acquisition of the RP product line. All coming to fruition as we approach PCI's 40 th anniversary. The timing is perfect for us to pursue an opportunity like this and the fit of RP's pail portfolio into ours is nothing short of exciting."

Rehrig Pacific rapidly built this product line from the ground up in recent years as part of a strategy of constant innovation and diversification to meet customer needs. "As business changes, so must we" said president and owner Will Rehrig. "We searched for a family owned business who focuses on product quality and customer service to continue to grow this line of products. We are excited to partner with PCI to transition this business at the same level of service Rehrig Pacific customers are accustomed."

PCI plans to have its 40 th anniversary in their new World Headquarters with the acquisition and expansion finalized in 2021. "In an Industry that has been rife with consolidation by private equity and large conglomerates in recent years, this acquisition strengthens the underdog for years to come to deliver the top products in the market by a Company who cares about its customers" Tyson further commented. "We are looking forward to continuing our work with the RP family to ensure this transition is smooth and our customers are 100% taken care of during this process."

PCI is an industry leader in rigid container manufacturing. Founded in 1981 and based in El Dorado, Arkansas, PCI is a manufacturer of container solutions that provide the customer with cutting-edge products for all their filling applications.

Founded in 1913 and based in Los Angeles, CA, Rehrig Pacific is a leading national supply chain company focused on products and solutions that create value for their customers' products and ideas as they move throughout the global supply chain.

