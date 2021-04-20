Poly Secures Prestigious Red Dot Awards For Speakerphones And Video Bar

MUNICH, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poly (PLT) - Get Report announced today that the Poly Studio P15 personal video bar and the Poly Sync Family of speakerphones have been named winners in this year's Red Dot Award: Product Design, presented to the most innovative devices with excellent design and outstanding functionality.

The Poly Studio P Series is the industry's first pro-grade personal video conferencing kit, empowering users with the confidence and freedom for the professional, edgy look and sound to be their best in meetings. The award-winning Poly Studio P15 personal video bar, certified for Zoom and Microsoft Teams, brings powerful 4K clarity, automatic camera framing, and cutting-edge NoiseBlockAI technology to give the modern workers of today the freedom to move.

The Poly Sync Family of speakerphones — Poly Sync 20, Poly Sync 40, and Poly Sync 60 — meets modern employees' demand to work from anywhere without sacrificing productivity. Beautifully designed Bluetooth ® and USB options offer the flexibility to connect to any device, while intelligent microphones easily detect active speaker voices in a room to deliver superior audio quality.

The Poly Sync 20 and Poly Sync 20+ speakerphones, the smallest devices in the family, are ideal portable solutions for hybrid workers, providing an all-in-one personal speakerphone, portable music player, and smartphone charger, with a three-way microphone array. For an even bigger sound, the Poly Sync 40 speakerphone features microphones that allow for a greater pickup range for bigger rooms, while the Poly Sync 60 speakerphone is designed to deliver rich, crystal clear audio in large meeting spaces and conference rooms.

"Poly audio and video solutions are designed to ensure you look and sound your best from anywhere, and the Red Dot award wins for the Poly Studio P15 video bar and Poly Sync Family speakerphones recognize our commitment to developing beautifully designed and engineered solutions," said Tom Puorro, executive vice president and general manager of products for Poly.

"The new generation of sleek, sophisticated, and smart speakerphones in the Poly Sync Family are perfect for working and listening to music from anywhere, while the Poly Studio P15 video bar combines style with technology innovation so users can command every conversation."

"The winners of the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021 were particularly impressive this year. Each product's design was excellent in terms of both aesthetics and functionality. It's not easy to win in such a strong field of competitors and to impress our judging panel, so I want to congratulate each winner on their success," said Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot.

