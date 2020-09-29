PollyEx™ Officially Releases Its Product, Pricing And Eligibility Engine

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PollyEx ™ Inc., a provider of SaaS solutions for the mortgage industry, today announced that it has officially released it's highly anticipated Product, Pricing and Eligibility Engine (PPE). The PollyEx PPE is now the industry's most dynamic pricing and eligibility platform, allowing lenders to configure rule logic, manage margin strategies and distribute pricing with ease on one, centralized and fully modern user interface.

The PollyEx PPE is the result of two years of extensive research & development into solving the core limitations of legacy systems and delivering speed, accuracy, usability and confidence to loan pricing and lock processes. The PollyEx PPE has been tested in a live production environment with several retail and wholesale lending customers, with well over 100,000 rate locks executed through the software platform.

Key Highlights:

Dynamic margin management and configurability

Generate and distribute rate sheets in under 10 mins

Tag based rule associations - Elimination of folder hierarchies

Bi-directional pricing data from buy-side execution to the point of sale

Advanced testing & version control

Embedded pricing tools into any LOS, POS, or customer website directly interfacing products/pricing.

"We could not be more excited to roll out the PollyEx PPE and deliver lenders a modern, user friendly platform that optimizes gain on sale execution, creates operational efficiencies and completely eliminates manual mistakes during the loan pricing and lock process," stated Adam Carmel, founder and CEO at PollyEx. "Adding the PPE to our Loan Pricing and Settlement system is just the next milestone in our mission to modernize and digitize the entire capital markets ecosystem from loan pricing through loan settlement."

