Pollo Campero Rolls Out Digital Table Service

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollo Campero, the fast service restaurant known for its flavorful chicken meals, now offers guests a new contactless dine-in ordering option through digital table service in the majority of US locations. The program allows guests to conveniently order from their tables, eliminating the need to stand in line.

To use the new service, guests simply scan their table's QR code to view the menu. Then, they place their order online and select "dine-in" at checkout, entering their table letter to have a team member deliver their food to the table.

"The pandemic pushed us to re-imagine our guests' dine-in experience, and technology like paperless QR menus proved to be the way around a lot of concerns," said Campero USA Managing Director and COO Luis Javier Rodas. "Our new contactless ordering service takes it a step further as the trend continues toward more tech in restaurant dining."

Pollo Campero piloted the program at several locations in 2020 as it prepared for this year's rollout.

"Our test of digital table service was successful at our restaurants last year because it offers our guests convenience and additional peace of mind while they once again enjoy dining in," said Patricia Giraldo, general manager of Pollo Campero in Falls Church, Virginia.

In addition to the digital table service launch, Pollo Campero plans to open 10 new digital kitchens in 2021 after launching its first two in San Francisco and Chicago in late 2020. These locations are just one part of the overall development strategy for Pollo Campero in the new year.

‍About Pollo CamperoFounded in Guatemala in 1971, Pollo Campero is a fast service chicken restaurant brand specializing in uniquely flavorful chicken and a wholesome menu offering individual and family meals. Using family recipes passed down from generation to generation, Pollo Campero offers tender, juicy, hand-breaded fried chicken, citrus flavor-infused grilled chicken and extra-crunchy chicken that is always fresh and hand-prepared daily. Since its beginnings as a tiny, family-owned restaurant, Pollo Campero has grown to more than 350 restaurants around the world. To learn more about Pollo Campero, visit us.campero.com and follow the flavor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

