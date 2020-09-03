PoliTemps Helps Employers And Job Seekers Prepare For Shift In Nation's Capital

WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Whether we're building back better or keeping America great again, it will be new territory for job seekers and employers in Washington," says Chris Jones, President of PoliTemps, the nation's premier non-partisan political staffing agency.

Jones expects at least 3,000 campaign staffers to be out of work come November 9 th and many will make their way to Washington in search of new opportunities.

In the face of a nationwide pandemic, many in the political world are opting to work remote. In Washington, DC, that might be less of an option as the business of politics, policy and governing is often a close contact sport.

Zoom calls and interviews, and socially distant coffees, will continue as well. The nature of hiring, vetting and screening employees - and the workplace overall - will inevitably change, some say for the better.

"Between the Biden and Trump campaigns, Super PACs, and various congressional, gubernatorial, and senate campaigns, resumes will be flying fast toward DC," says Jones. "There will be opportunities here, either in a Biden White House or a Trump White House, and a slightly altered Congress."

"When a new party takes control of legislative bodies, or the White House, it usually affects our business — and for the better," Jones says. "For one, we get an influx of qualified, politically-savvy applicants from all around the country who see it as a chance to break into the big leagues in Washington. New players and leaders in Congress and the Executive Branch also force lobbyists and special interests to refocus priorities and strategies, and that means more client activity. We're getting ready for to make Washington, DC work again."

Jones is quick to note that out of setbacks come triumphs in life, and his business is proof of that. Years ago, Jones found himself on the losing end of a political battle and unemployed as a result. He had been a campaign staffer for well-known Governor Ann Richards in Austin, Texas, who lost her re-election bid to none other than George W. Bush. But Jones wouldn't be defeated. He reflected on the experience, licked his wounds, came to Washington, and founded PoliTemps.

Now, PoliTemps is marking its 7 th Presidential election cycle, and Jones finds himself positioned to benefit from wins or losses on either side of the political aisle. Having weathered numerous campaign cycles, September 11 th, the boom and bust of the dot.com era, a recession, a divided government, and a pandemic that still rages, Jones has built PoliTemps into a company focused on delivering value to clients and job candidates no matter which party is in control.

"What makes this exciting for me everyday is helping people get jobs that meet a genuine need in the Washington economy, plain and simple," says Jones. "I've seen job seekers from both sides of the aisle come to us, sometimes after an election loss or a reorganization. I try to give everyone a new chance because I know that in politics — you need it."

PoliTemps is designed to provide organizations with top-quality, professional personnel who, in addition to possessing unsurpassed communications, administrative and computer skills, are also politically astute. As President & CEO, Jones oversees overall business development, marketing and management activities of the Company. PoliTemps has placed associates with clients for over one million hours and over 500 permanent placements.

The firm counts among its clients a premier roster of the top political consultants, corporations, PR firms, associations and non-profits in the DC area. Chris Jones and PoliTemps has been featured in numerous newspapers, political resource guides and publications as a reliable source for news and information regarding politics, people, campaigns and jobs. Jones is also owner of CapitolWorks, an executive search firm for public affairs.

Find us on Facebook here. And on Twitter here.

Contact: Chris Jones Ph: 202.785.8500 246752@email4pr.com http://www.politemps.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/politemps-helps-employers-and-job-seekers-prepare-for-shift-in-nations-capital-301123671.html

SOURCE PoliTemps