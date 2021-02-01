Policygenius Wins Bronze Stevie® Award In 2021 Stevie Awards For Sales & Customer Service

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading financial services provider Policygenius today announced it was awarded with a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year — Financial Services Industries category in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards ® and International Business Awards ®.

Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on April 14.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees.

Policygenius is known for providing a unique customer experience that offers the best insurance options in market combined with a top-notch approach to customer care, where agents share valuable expertise and guide people through complicated and important financial decisions.

"We are thrilled to be recognized with this honor," Jennifer Fitzgerald, CEO and co-founder of Policygenius, said. "Customer service is at the heart of our company's mission to help people get financial protection right. Our teams work extremely hard every day to elevate the level of service people receive when they're making critical financial decisions, and winning a Stevie Award is a true testament to that dedication."

"In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business," Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher, said. "The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success."

Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales .

About Policygenius: Policygenius is the nation's leading online insurance marketplace, with headquarters in New York City and Durham, North Carolina. We've helped more than 30 million people shop for all types of insurance like they shop for everything else — online — and have placed over $75 billion in coverage. Policygenius launched in 2014 and is one of the early insurtech pioneers. Policygenius launched wills and trusts through a new mobile app in 2020. Policygenius was named to Forbes' list of Best Startup Employers (2020), Crain's Fast 50 (2019) and Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces (2018, 2019, 2020).

For more information: Brooke NiemeyerAssociate Director of Media Relations brooke.niemeyer@policygenius.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/policygenius-wins-bronze-stevie-award-in-2021-stevie-awards-for-sales--customer-service-301218683.html

SOURCE Policygenius