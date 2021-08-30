Policygenius Welcomes Matthew Mak As Head Of Revenue Operations

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services leader Policygenius announced today the hiring of Matthew Mak as the company's Head of Revenue Operations. Mak will be responsible for ensuring that, as the company continues to grow, Policygenius sales and fulfillment teams across multiple business verticals have the reporting, processes, systems, and tools to achieve performance goals and execute on strategic priorities.

Mak brings more than 20 years of sales and business operations experience to Policygenius. Most recently, Mak was Head of Sales and Fulfillment Insights at homeownership platform Better, where he grew the organization from two to more than 70 people and led the team to significantly improve conversion rates. Previously, Mak was Vice President of Sales Operations at Wolters Kluwer, a global information services organization, where he supported portfolio-wide sales insights, strategy, forecasting, and pipeline for a 500+ sales force, and received the company's CEO Award for driving bottom-line impact. Mak also served as a founding member of the marketing solutions line of business for Opera Solutions, a global provider of advanced analytics.

Mak joins Policygenius at an exciting time in the startup's rapid growth trajectory. The company recently reached a new milestone of 600 employees and expanded to a second headquarters in Durham, North Carolina. In 2020, Policygenius announced $100 million in Series D funding as well as an exclusive accelerated underwriting life insurance product in collaboration with Brighthouse Financial.

"As our business continues to quickly scale, Matthew's wealth of experience driving operational impact across industries will make him a tremendous asset to our leadership team," Jennifer Fitzgerald, Policygenius CEO and co-founder, said.

"I'm delighted at the opportunity to work with Policygenius to educate and empower our consumers," Mak said. "The company's mission and ethos is inspiring and an amazing model to build upon."

Earlier in his career, Mak served as Senior Manager of Sales Strategy for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, and prior to that also worked for Mars & Co. and Lehman Brothers. He holds bachelor's degrees in economics and industrial engineering from Columbia University.

About Policygenius: Policygenius transforms the insurance journey for today's consumer, providing a one-stop platform where customers can compare options from top insurance carriers, get unbiased expert advice, buy policies, and manage their insurance portfolio, in one seamless, integrated experience. Our proprietary technology platform integrates with the leading life, disability, and home and auto insurance carriers and delivers an exceptional digital experience for both consumers and insurance carriers. Since 2014, our content, digital tools, and experts have served as a resource for millions of people on their insurance journey, and we have sold more than $120 billion in coverage.

