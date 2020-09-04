Policygenius Named To The 2020 CB Insights Fintech 250 List Of Fastest-Growing Fintech Startups

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Policygenius, the nation's leading online insurance marketplace, was named this week to the third annual CB Insights Fintech 250 , a prestigious group of the top private fintech companies using technology to transform financial services.

The companies were selected by CB Insights' Intelligence Unit from a pool of 16,000 companies based on factors including company business models and momentum in the market and Mosaic scores, CB Insights' proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies. Policygenius was also named to the CB Insights Fintech 250 in 2018, the last time the list came out.

The 2020 Fintech 250 includes startups at various stages of development and has raised $10.3B in equity funding across 120 deals this year, according to CB Insights. Policygenius announced a $100M Series D funding round in January 2020, and has grown rapidly since its founding in 2014. Of the 2018 Fintech 250 cohort, 37% of companies have remained or since become unicorns with a $1B+ valuation. Since 2019, the 2018 Fintech 250 cohort has raised $22.9B in equity funding across 247 deals, including 83 mega-rounds of $100M+, with Policygenius among them.

"We've been grateful for the ability to support our customers in securing financial peace of mind during what has been a challenging year for many," Jennifer Fitzgerald, CEO and co-founder of Policygenius, said. "We are honored to be named to the CB Insights 250 for the second time and look forward to continuing our mission to help people get financial protection right."

With headquarters in New York City and Durham, North Carolina, Policygenius is well-known for digitizing the insurance space for modern consumers. Recently, the company expanded out of the insurance industry for the first time to offer digital wills and trusts through its first mobile app.

Learn more about this year's Fintech 250 cohort here .

About Policygenius: Policygenius is the nation's leading online insurance marketplace, with headquarters in New York City and Durham, North Carolina. We've helped more than 30 million people shop for all types of insurance like they shop for everything else — online — and have placed over $60 billion in coverage. Policygenius launched in 2014 and is one of the early insurtech pioneers. Policygenius launched wills and trusts through a new mobile app in 2020. Policygenius was named to Forbes' list of Best Startup Employers (2020), Crain's Fast 50 (2019) and Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces (2018, 2019, 2020).

For more information: Brooke NiemeyerAssociate Director of Media Relations brooke.niemeyer@policygenius.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/policygenius-named-to-the-2020-cb-insights-fintech-250-list-of-fastest-growing-fintech-startups-301124511.html

SOURCE Policygenius