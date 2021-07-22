Police Officers Compete In Fourth Annual 'Five O At The Dirty O' -- Dirt Oval 66

CHICAGO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Officers, it's time to start your engines! The most anticipated event at Dirt Oval 66 returns for its fourth year to raise money for an incredible cause. Five O at the Dirty O is a Law Enforcement Torch Run fundraiser benefiting Special Olympics Illinois. Active and retired law enforcement officers from across Illinois compete in the season's largest Team Demolition Derby on Saturday, July 24.

Since the inaugural event, Dirt Oval 66 has raised more than $1 million for the organization in the past four years, and the number keeps rising. The fundraising goal for this year's event is $300,000.

"Five O at the Dirty O has been one of our most successful events, and it's one everyone looks forward to every year," says Sherri Heckenast, owner of Dirt Oval 66. "The officers participating are passionate about the cause, and they have a blast on the track."

Team Demolition Derby is the main event for the evening, with teams competing to be the first to complete five laps. The Five O competition features a stock car race in which law enforcement race vehicles decked out in their department's patrol colors and decals. Officers from more than 30 different police departments in Illinois have signed up to participate, with several new towns joining the competition for 2021.

This is an Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run event and participating officers' efforts will benefit more than 23,100 athletes from across the state. Each driver must raise a minimum of $500 in donations to participate, with the pole (first) position going to the officer who raises the most. In a typical derby, a driver wins this position by speed or number of event wins to date. For the Five O event, it is all about money raised, making it a coveted position. All Pit Crews must associate with a driver by joining his or her fundraising team on Donor Drive. All funds raised by the Pit Crew will be counted towards the driver's fundraising total.

"The Five O is one of the rare moments where these officers have a chance to blow off steam and enjoy the track," says Sherri Heckenast. "We always wanted to host an event with police and firemen, and the Five O ended up being the perfect fit for a race to benefit Special Olympics. It's become a team favorite."

A Five O Safety Show will accompany the competition before the event to showcase all the participating Five O cars. Kids and adults will have a chance to check them out up close as well as meet the drivers. There will also be a "Touch-a-Truck" with public safety vehicles not participating in the competition. These two features tend to be kid-favorites as they get to meet some of their heroes while checking out impressive cars. Fans will also get a chance to join in the competition with eating contests throughout the night.

The opening ceremony will include a Five O Beauty Contest with a crowd vote determining the winner. William Beagle, Dirty O's very own Chaplain, will say an opening prayer, and the National Anthem will be performed thanks to Special Olympics Illinois athlete Troy Butler.

Guests will have a chance to donate to Special Olympics Illinois throughout the evening by participating in the 50/50 raffle and other activities. The Five O competition is at the end of the evening before the final Team Demolition Derby round. Before the officers are off to race, a check with the amount of money raised is presented to the Special Olympics Illinois team.

"We love the 'Five O' because it gives us an opportunity to go out and race cars while doing what we do best: connect with the community to raise awareness," says Sergeant Bill Devine of the Tinley Park PD and Law Enforcement Torch Run Director. "This money helps keep all the amazing programs at Special Olympics running and race fans are some of the most charitable families out there. It really is spectacular."

Athletes from Special Olympics Illinois will be on-site for the Five O event, representing the organization and participating in everything from regular event activities to the opening ceremony. Athletes will accompany Junior Flaggers to raise the first green flag, and guests will have a chance to hear a few stories about how the Special Olympics changed the lives of these athletes.

Tickets for the Five O have historically been sold out, so purchasing tickets in advance is highly encouraged. Tickets for Five O at the Dirty O are $13 for kids and $20 for adults in advance. Tickets on the day-of are $18 for kids and $24 for adults. Gates open at 3 p.m. for tailgating, with a pre-event party at 4 p.m. and showtime at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.dirtoval66.com/events/team-demolition-derby-5/.

About Dirt Oval 66

Focusing on outdoor family entertainment, Dirt Oval 66, located at Route 66 Raceway, produces adrenaline-packed live events such as motorsports, demolition derbies, Monster Truck rallies, car shows, music, and rodeos. As a purpose-driven company, Dirt Oval 66 focuses on giving back to its community, helping those in need, and honoring those who have served by tying events to fundraising for a cause. Dirt Oval 66 (aka the Dirty O) is well-known for its ULTIMATE fan experience. Every event is unique and may include driver meet-and-greets, pre-event tailgating, overnight camping accommodations, kid-friendly outdoor activities, various high-quality food vendors, fireworks shows, and opportunities for audience participation. Book your tickets now for a seat at the track. The 2021 event schedule and tickets are available at DirtOval66.com. Dirt Oval 66 is located at 500 Speedway Boulevard, Joliet, IL 60433. The track hotline is 815.740.8000.

