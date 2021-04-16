Pole Access: CRTC Rules In Favour Of Videotron And Rebukes Bell

MONTRÉAL, April 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) issued a decision this morning in response to Videotron's representations concerning the unscrupulous tactics Bell is using to block access to...

MONTRÉAL, April 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) issued a decision this morning in response to Videotron's representations concerning the unscrupulous tactics Bell is using to block access to its support structures. https://crtc.gc.ca/fra/archive/2021/2021-131.htm The federal regulator's response is unequivocal: Bell has contravened numerous regulations and deliberately violated the Telecommunications Act. The CRTC directed Bell to complete, at its own cost, the make-ready work required under applications for access permits.

Bell giving itself undue preference

The CRTC found that the preference Bell Canada has granted itself and the disadvantage it has imposed on Videotron are undue and unreasonable. The Commission further found that Bell's arguments to justify the delays were not valid but rather consistent with Bell's practice of giving itself more efficient access to build out its own network.

Clearly this anti-competitive behaviour, which has been denounced by Videotron and many other industry stakeholders, must stop. In addition to prompt and concrete action by Bell, Videotron is awaiting a court ruling on the lawsuit for damages it filed in the same matter in September 2020. https://corpo.videotron.com/sites/default/files/2020-09/Demande introductive d& - 39;instance (20-09-29).pdf

Highlights of CRTC decision

" Bell Canada cannot rely on arguments relating to the complexity of its own network management system to explain the very long delays to and the denial of Videotron's access applications, while itself benefiting from more efficient and timely access." (par. 85)

About Videotron

Videotron, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform. As of December 31, 2020, Videotron was serving 1,475,600 cable television customers and 469,000 subscribers to its Club illico video streaming service. Videotron is also the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access, with 1,796,800 subscribers as of December 31, 2020. As of the same date, Videotron had 1,481,100 subscriber connections to its mobile telephone service and was providing wireline telephone service to 924,700 Québec households and organizations. Videotron has been recognized as one of Montréal's top employers.

