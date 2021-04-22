Saturday, May 1, is the 15th annual International Female Ride Day (IFRD). As a returning partner, Polaris Slingshot is proud to support its mission to inspire more women to get out and ride.

Saturday, May 1, is the 15th annual International Female Ride Day (IFRD). As a returning partner, Polaris Slingshot is proud to support its mission to inspire more women to get out and ride. As part of this celebration, Slingshot today announced its ' Women Behind the Wheel' initiative, an experiential program designed to create an inviting space for like-minded women who share the same passion and enthusiasm for driving.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005980/en/

Polaris Slingshot x Women Behind the Wheel (Photo: Business Wire)

Kicking off in Houston, Slingshot's Women Behind the Wheel initiative will welcome women and aspiring riders to a full day of driving. The one-day event will focus on bringing women together and get them out on the road behind the wheel of a Slingshot. Guests will have the opportunity to demo the 2021 Slingshot lineup, ask questions during product walkarounds, and meet female Slingshot owners. For those interested in testing a manual transmission or Slingshot's new paddle shifters, professional racer Loni Unser will be onsite offering special guidance. Following Houston's IFRD event on May 1, Slingshot's Women Behind the Wheel program will activate once per quarter in different cities around the country.

"We proudly celebrate the female riding community. As more and more women are turning to powersports as a recreational hobby, we want to empower those aspiring riders and welcome them to the Slingshot community," said Collett Mazula, Senior Marketing Manager for Polaris Slingshot. "Over the last several years, we have seen a steady increase of women buying and driving Slingshots. Women have always been driving, but gone are the days where the perception is that they're only passengers. Now, the driver's seat calls her name, as she cruises scenic roads, turns heads downtown, and customizes it to her style."

With its open-air cockpit, side-by-side sport bucket seats, the three-wheel Slingshot has been widely accepted by women around the country. In fact, when comparing 2019 to 2020, Slingshot saw a 43% increase of female customers. Contributing to the increase, was the introduction of Slingshot's first automatic-like offering, the new AutoDrive transmission. With no clutch pedal or stick shift, drivers can operate a Slingshot like any automatic vehicle.

With a growing community of female riders, Polaris is a proud supporter of International Female Ride Day. Founded by Vicki Gray of MOTORESS.com, the day is a call-to-action for women to "Just Ride!" motorcycles. And along with support from companies like Polaris, IFRD has evolved into a celebration of female powersports riders, no matter what they ride. From two to three-wheel motorcycles, to ATVs, UTVs, side-by-sides and more, IFRD recognizes and encourages women to get out and "Just Ride!" .

Slingshot's Women Behind the Wheel event in Houston will take place from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. CT at Team Mancuso Powersports Gulf Freeway. Demos will be available throughout, while product walk-arounds will be held at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., with a group ride at 5:30 p.m. For more information on IFRD visit https://motoress.com/international-female-ride-day. For information on upcoming Women Behind the Wheel events, visit https://slingshot.polaris.com/en-us/events/.

About Polaris Slingshot

Polaris Slingshot, a wholly-owned brand of Polaris Inc. (PII) - Get Report, continues to define the category through style, driving experience and community with our three-wheeled autocycle. With AutoDrive and manual transmission options, an open cockpit, side-by-side seating, 5" drive height and a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine, Slingshot comes in a variety of models that are sure to make a statement. Step into a Slingshot for an adventurous and unrivaled experience. Learn more, visit slingshot.polaris.com.

Slingshot is a three-wheeled motorcycle. It is not an automobile. It does not have airbags and it does not meet automotive safety standards. Three-wheel vehicles may handle differently than other vehicles, especially in wet conditions. Always wear a DOT-approved full-face helmet and fasten seatbelts. The Driver may need a valid motorcycle endorsement. Drive within the limits of the law and your own abilities. Read, understand, and follow your owner's manual. Never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Vehicle modifications and use of non-authorized accessories may void the vehicle warranty. Unless noted, trademarks are the property of Polaris Industries Inc. © 2020 Polaris Industries Inc.

About IFRD

International Female Ride Day® is a globally synchronized ride day for women motorcycle riders and women powersport enthusiasts. Referred to as a "movement" by its participants, its call to action, "Just Ride!©" asks women to be on their motorcycles or powersports vehicles on the first Saturday of May each year. Created in 2007 by Vicki Gray, a lifetime motorcycling advocate, road, and race instructor - with the purpose to profile and highlight the many diverse women enjoying the activity of motorcycling. Its mission, among several, is to that of building awareness and parity for women globally across all forms of motorsport and powersports. IFRD simultaneously encourages other women to take up the activity. The event is managed under the MOTORESS® canopy.

