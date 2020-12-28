Polaris Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Earnings Call And Webcast

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, and will hold a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.

Polaris Inc. (PII) - Get Report announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, and will hold a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. central time on the same day to discuss the results.

The call will be hosted by Mike Speetzen, interim Chief Executive Officer and Bob Mack, interim Chief Financial Officer.

A slide presentation and webcast link will be posted on the Polaris Investor Relations website at ir.polaris.com. To listen to the conference call by phone, dial 1-877-883-0383 in the U.S., or 1-412-902-6506 Internationally. The Conference ID is 0080812.

A replay of the webcast will be available by accessing the same webcast link on our website at ir.polaris.com.

About Polaris

As the global leader in Powersports, Polaris Inc. (PII) - Get Report pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2019 sales of $6.8 billion, Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments, and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris' presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

