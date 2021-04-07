Polaris Partners With International Female Ride Day® To #FocusFemaleForward

Polaris empowers women of all experience levels around the world to "Just Ride!" on Saturday, May 1 in celebration of the 15th annual global event.

MINNEAPOLIS, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Inc . (PII) - Get Report is once again joining forces with International Female Ride Day (IFRD) to further celebrate and accelerate the participation of women in powersports. The 15th annual IFRD returns to the first Saturday of May, when women in over 120 countries ride their motorcycles, off-road vehicles, snowmobiles or other powersports vehicles in unity and support of the female riding community. This year's theme, #FocusFemaleForward, emphasizes the goals of IFRD, including encouraging new women to ride while shining a light on the diverse participation of women already engaging in powersports.

Since its inception, International Female Ride Day has shone a spotlight on women riders and the female powersports arena. Over the last decade, female ridership has increased significantly, and the momentum generated on this one day, is needed to continue advancing the future of motorcycling and powersports for women.

"It's exciting to have Polaris as a sponsor, teaming up to encourage even more women to join the movement," said Vicki Gray, IFRD Founder and inaugural member of Polaris' Empowersports Women's Riding Council. "This year, women around the world will be active, riding in celebration, unity and support of the female riding community more than ever before. Whether on roads, dirt, sand or snow, riding continues to be an exhilarating, liberating and a fulfilling activity for women of all skill levels. The female riding community continues to expand every year, and this is our day to celebrate."

Since partnering with IFRD last year, Polaris has expanded its efforts to champion the growth of female riders and help broaden their voice in the industry with the launch of their Empowersports Women's Riding Council . Comprised of 12 trailblazing women who are riders, adventurers, leaders and entrepreneurs, the council members work with Polaris to drive industry inclusion and representation of women and to inspire more ladies to participate in powersports.

"Every day, scores of women put on their helmet and point their ride towards an open road, mountain or trail," said Pam Kermisch, Polaris Chief Customer Engagement and Growth Officer. "IFRD is about taking a moment to celebrate how incredible that sisterhood is while encouraging female riders to bring along other women in their lives to share in the riding experience. We believe in uplifting the voices of our female riders across the powersports industry. Helping female ridership flourish and creating a sense of community is important for women, as well as the powersports community."

JOIN THE MOVEMENTParticipation in IFRD is easy— " Just Ride!" Women around the world can celebrate the day by simply getting outside to ride their motorcycle or powersports vehicle, no matter the distance or whether riding solo or with friends and family. Riders can also take part in the digital celebration by sharing photos of their rides on social media using the hashtags #IFRD2021, #FocusFemaleForward and #InternationalFemaleRideDay to be entered in the global photo contest.

Limited access to a powersports vehicle? Polaris Adventures offers Polaris RZR®, Slingshot®, and snowmobiles rentals and custom ride experiences at locations throughout the U.S., providing the opportunity for riders to try a new terrain or participate without owning a powersports vehicle.

No matter how or where you ride, Polaris and IFRD encourage safe riding practices. Wear appropriate safety gear, perform pre-ride vehicle checks and follow local and CDC guidelines for social distancing to protect against the spread of COVID-19. Riders participating in IFRD can proudly wear IFRD branded apparel and show off the official IFRD logo on their social handles or on their vehicles. Visit the IFRD website to learn more, including ways to participate, helpful tips for preparing your ride and photo inspirations from previous years.

More about IFRDInternational Female Ride Day® is a globally synchronized ride day for women motorcycle riders and women powersport enthusiasts. Referred to as a "movement" by its participants, its call to action, " Just Ride! ©" asks women to be on their motorcycles or powersports vehicles on the first Saturday of May each year. Created in 2007 by Vicki Gray, a lifetime motorcycling advocate, road, and race instructor - with the purpose to profile and highlight the many diverse women enjoying the activity of motorcycling. Its mission, among several, is to that of building awareness and parity for women globally across all forms of motorsport and powersports. IFRD simultaneously encourages other women to take up the activity. The event is managed under the MOTORESS® canopy.

More about PolarisAs the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (PII) - Get Report pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2020 sales of $7.0 billion, Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris' presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

