Polaris Off Road And Zac Brown Band Partner On Exclusive Concert To Support Veterans

Polaris Off Road, the world leader in powersports and off-road innovation, teamed up with Zac Brown Band and Camp Southern Ground for the Proud American Thank You initiative to honor veterans and active military personnel. The initiative kicks off on Veterans Day and culminates with an exclusive performance by Zac Brown Band, available to stream, on December 27 th with all donations going to Camp Southern Ground's veteran programs.

Beginning today, you can join Polaris and Zac Brown Band in honoring our nation's veterans by donating to Camp Southern Ground. Then on December 27 th, Zac Brown Brand and Polaris will host the Proud American Thank You concert, where Polaris will match every dollar donated during the performance, up to $25,000. Camp Southern Ground is a non-profit organization committed to providing extraordinary experiences with a dedicated veterans program designed to serve post-9/11 veterans and their transitions to life after military service.

To donate or learn more, visit CampSouthernGround.org/Polaris.

"Polaris takes pride in being an American company built on the values that shaped our nation, values that are protected and exemplified by the brave men and women who have—or are currently—serving our country. Together with Zac Brown Band and Camp Southern Ground, we want to say, 'thank you' for their service, sacrifice and commitment to our nation," said Steven Menneto, President of Polaris Off Road.

"Teaming up with Polaris to raise money to support veteran programs at Camp Southern Ground is a privilege that I don't take for granted," added Mike Dobbs, CEO of Camp Southern Ground. "Camp Southern Ground's veteran programs, Warrior Week and Warrior PATHH, were developed to support the mental health and wellbeing of transitioning veterans. Our goal with the Proud American Thank You is to raise funds to continue to provide that programming at no cost to veterans."

Zac Brown Band is a frequent collaborator with Polaris and share the same commitment to supporting our nation's veterans. Brown started Camp Southern Ground to serve children with diverse backgrounds and abilities, and the project has grown to address the needs of service members transitioning to civilian life after active duty.

In addition to the Proud American Thank You fundraising concert, Polaris will continue its Heroes Advantage Program, offering discounts on vehicles to America's active military, veterans, first responders, and medical professionals. Polaris works with other programs like its Salute to Service initiative with the Wounded Warriors Project. As a longtime partner of the United States military and allies around the world, Polaris produces a versatile lineup of utility, transport, and tactical off-road vehicles through its Polaris Government & Defense business. With hundreds of current and former services members part of the Polaris team, including Chairman and CEO Scott Wine, Polaris believes in supporting those who protect this nation's freedoms, especially after their service is completed.

For more information about the Proud American Thank You and to make a donation, visit CampSouthernGround.org/Polaris, and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

*Camp Southern Ground is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, Tax ID #27-3082862. All gifts are tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law. If you have any questions, please contact a Camp Southern Ground representative by email at development@campsouthernground.org

About Polaris

As an American Company for over 65 years, and the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (PII) - Get Report pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2019 sales of $6.8 billion, Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including TransAmerica Auto Parts. Polaris' presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com.

About Camp Southern Ground

Located about 30 miles south of Atlanta, Camp Southern Ground is a world-class facility dedicated to serving veterans and kids. For 10 months of the year, Camp Southern Ground is committed to veteran programming. Warrior Week, Camp Southern Ground's signature workforce and wellness transition program, helps veterans find their new mission in life after military service. Warrior PATHH (Progressive Alternative Training for Healing Heroes), is the nation's first non-clinical program aimed to cultivate and facilitate post traumatic growth among combat veterans struggling with PTSD, depression, anxiety and/or combat stress. Both programs, provided at no cost to veterans, start with a high-touch week at Camp Southern Ground. During summer months, Camp Southern Ground is an inclusive, residential camp serving children ages 7-17 with programs that challenge, educate, and inspire. Visit CampSouthernGround.org to learn more.

About Zac Brown Band

Zac Brown Band is a multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning, Southern rock group led by front man, Zac Brown. Throughout their decade-long career, Zac Brown Band has had six consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debut at #1 on Billboard's Country Albums chart. To date, the group has won three Grammy Awards including Best New Artist in 2010, sold more than 30 million singles, 9 million albums, has achieved 15 #1 radio singles and are the second act to top both the Country and Active Rock formats.

Zac Brown Band has headlined 7 North American Tours and currently holds the record for most consecutive sold-out shows at the iconic Fenway Park. Since their debut, Zac Brown Band has developed a reputation with critics and fans alike as one of the most dynamic live performers, marked by strong musicianship that defies genre boundaries.

