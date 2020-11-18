Polaris Healthcare IPA Announces The Formation Of A New Health Care Practice Servicing New York State

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Healthcare, an Independent Practice Association based in Rockland County, NY, is proud to announce the official opening of Visiting Docs, an Article 28 Clinic which will provide client-based Primary and Sub Speciality care.

Visiting Docs will provide high-quality, compassionate, and person-centered care to individuals of all ages whether they are living at home, a care facility or visiting our Rockland County based clinic.

As a member of Polaris Healthcare, Visiting Docs builds on decades of service to patients and residents in a high-quality and experienced setting. Medical Professionals and Board Certified Family Practitioners are skilled in various clinical disciplines and will be available to provide a wide range of clinical care at the clinic in Rockland County, in a patients' own home or at a facility where a patient is receiving care.

"Visiting Docs represents the future vision of enhanced and convenient clinical care," said Eric Newhouse, President of Polaris Healthcare. "This enables us as an organization to further our various levels of care that we provide to communities throughout New York State."

Neil Zelman, CEO of Polaris Healthcare added, "Wherever an individual or family calls home, we are there to provide them with compassionate and advanced medical care. Our board certified and experienced team believe in quality, accessibility, and customized care for the entire family, which is needed now more than ever in the current environment."

To learn more about Visiting Docs, please visit www.myvisitingdocs.com or call Polaris Healthcare's Chief Marketing Officer, Bassie Friedman, at 845-596-8193.

