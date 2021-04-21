Polaris Donates More Than $80,000 To Off-Road Organizations With T.R.A.I.L.S. Grants

Today, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), announced it donated more than $80,000 to off-road and all-terrain vehicles (ATV) organizations across the United States as a part of its ongoing T.

Today, Polaris Inc. (PII) - Get Report, announced it donated more than $80,000 to off-road and all-terrain vehicles (ATV) organizations across the United States as a part of its ongoing T.R.A.I.L.S. Grant Program. The nine nonprofit organizations that were awarded a Spring 2021 T.R.A.I.L.S. grant received awards ranging from $6,000 to $10,000. The grants will support the development, improvement and expansion of trails, and help to educate riders on safe and responsible riding practices.

"The receiving organizations and clubs are made up of passionate volunteers and riders who love our sport - they are the heart of the off-roading community with a desire to help create a safe and enjoyable experience for all those looking to get out and ride," said Steve Menneto, president of Off-Road at Polaris. "Polaris is excited to help support their efforts and show our appreciation for their passion and dedication through the T.R.A.I.L.S. Grant Program."

The Spring 2021 T.R.A.I.L.S. Grant recipients are:

American Sand Association (Tempe, Arizona)

Osseo Area Dusty Riders Inc. (Osseo, Wisconsin)

Heart of Oregon Corps., Inc. (Bend, Oregon)

Dexter Rail Riders (Dexter, Maine)

Garland Trail Hawks ATV Club (Garland, Maine)

Millsfield ATV Club (Berlin, New Hampshire)

Minnesota Kitty Cat Racers Association (Lindstrom, Minnesota)

Christ Miami Corp. (Miami, Florida)

Atlas Foundation (Dearborn Heights, Michigan)

"We're thrilled beyond words at the amazing generosity of Polaris. The funding that we have received has helped put Garland Trail Hawks on ATV riders' radar for a Central Maine riding destination," said Joe Valentim, President, Garland Trail Hawks ATV Club. "Now that spring is here everyone is getting very excited to get out there. And with this infusion of funding we're excited to start work on this year's improvements."

Since its inception in 2006, Polaris' T.R.A.I.L.S. Grant Program has provided funding to national, state and local organizations in the United States to help support the future of ATV, snowmobiling and off-road riding. The T.R.A.I.L.S. Grant Program focuses on two main objectives: promoting safe and responsible riding and supporting environmental preservations and trail access. Organizations may use funds from the grant to increase and maintain land access through trail development, maintenance projects, safety and education initiatives and other projects.

To date, the program has supported 324 ATV, off-road and snowmobiling organizations with more than $2.7 million in grants. Visit the T.R.A.I.L.S. Grant Program website for more information and to apply for a future grant.

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (PII) - Get Report pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2020 sales of $7.0 billion, Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including TransAmerica Auto Parts. Polaris' presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com.

