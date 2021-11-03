Polaris Donates $120,000 To Off-Road And Snow Organizations With T.R.A.I.L.S. Grants

Deepening its commitment to developing and improving off-road trail systems throughout the United States, Polaris Inc. (PII) - Get Polaris Inc. Report, today announced a total donation of $120,000 through its T.R.A.I.L.S. Grant Program. The grants were awarded to 12 off-road and snowmobile nonprofit organizations to support trail stewardship and rider education aimed at promoting safe, responsible riding practices.

"Like Polaris, these local clubs and organizations are committed to helping maintain and create safe and enjoyable riding experiences for all," said Steve Menneto, president of Polaris Off Road. "Polaris is proud to recognize their dedication and help amplify their efforts to support the off-road and snowmobile communities through our long-running T.R.A.I.L.S. Grant Program."

The 12 organizations were awarded with a $10,000 Polaris T.R.A.I.L.S. Grant, which will be used to support a range of trail and rider safety activities. Examples include providing safety courses for youth and adults, trail maintenance and repair, improving signage and the development of a digital trail database. The Fall 2021 T.R.A.I.L.S Grant recipients are:

"We are extremely grateful to Polaris for supporting our student-led initiative around promoting ATV safety in communities across Tennessee. Working with our partners at Tennessee 4-H and Tennessee FFA, we are excited to see the creative strategies the students design to encourage safe riding practices and reduce injuries among their peers," said Purnima Unni, MPH, CHES, Pediatric Trauma Injury Prevention Program Manager, Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. The grant awarded to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital will fund education for students around the consequences associated with unsafe ATV riding. Students will learn how emergency medical services help critically injured ATV patients and will brainstorm key strategies to promote safe riding practices.

In 2021, the T.R.A.I.L.S. Grant Program has awarded 21 grants for a total of $200,000. Since it was founded in 2006, the program has supported 335 off-road and ATV organizations with nearly $3 million in grants to help support the future of off-road and snowmobile riding by championing safe and responsible riding and promoting environmental preservations and trail access.

"The T.R.A.I.L.S. Grants helped us open Maryland's first OHV State Park: Wolf Den Run State Park. It is 2,000 acres total on three separate parcels consisting of over 50 miles of trails and growing," said James Ratino, President of Maryland OHV Alliance, March 2019 grant recipient. "All of this progress is possible thanks to the grants we have received from Polaris. These grants have helped us get equipment to sites to allow us to give VIP tours, provide food for trail volunteers, and help fuel the fire for us to keep working."

