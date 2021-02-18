Polaris Announces Retirement Of Board Member Annette Clayton

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) today announced that Annette Clayton has decided not to stand for re-election to the Company's Board of Directors and will retire from the Board when her current term ends on April 29, 2021.

"Over the last 18 years, Annette's expertise, encouragement and leadership has supported Polaris' transformation into a global industry leader," said John Wiehoff, chairman of the board. "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Annette for her valuable contributions and dedicated service to the Polaris board, and we wish her the very best."

About Polaris

