Polani Travel Group Extends 15-year Relationship With Sabre To Support Ambitious Growth Plans

LONDON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polani Travel Group (PTG), one of the leading travel companies in the UK 'visiting friends and relations' (VFR) market segment, has signed a new multi-year agreement with Sabre Corporation (SABR) - Get Report, the leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry. The agreement will see PTG continue to use Sabre's innovative technology and platform to support its ambitious growth plans and future innovations.

"We have an ambitious strategy, focusing on expanding into new markets whilst continuing to grow our core Indian Subcontinent business, so we were looking for a tech partner that was able to recognize our potential and support us from a technical and relationship standpoint," said Robin Sohdi, director of supplier relations at PTG. "We chose Sabre because of the reliability and functionality that we have come to know over the past 15 years, along with the constant development and investment in the innovative technology that helps us serve our customers with greater choice and more effectively."

In addition to providing PTG with the broadest range of content through intelligent platform Sabre Red 360, Sabre is also helping to optimize the travel distributor's efficiency and workflow through its Automation Hub, which automates manual operational tasks, and Sabre Virtual Payments, one of the most flexible electronic payment solutions in the travel industry.

Established in 1975, Polani Travel Group is a third-generation family run business specializing in the VFR market. Having steadily grown over the years and firmly establishing itself as a leader in the leisure and VFR market, PTG introduced its online brand, flightcatchers.com, in 2010. By investing throughout the pandemic, PTG have witnessed 32% growth rate in 2020, a year when the travel industry declined dramatically. This impressive growth strategy was supported through the power of Sabre's Air Shopping APIs, and the streamlining of their B2B model for better efficiency gains.

"PTG's unique product offering and innovative approach has established it as a key industry player, as is evident by its performance over the past year," said Salman Syed, vice president - EMEA for Sabre Travel Solutions. "Sabre has the stability and resources to continue investing and developing the advanced and new technology solutions needed through the recovery period and beyond. We are looking forward to supporting PTG on its journey for years to come."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Polani Travel Group

Polani Travel Group, London is a travel distributor, established in 1975. Firmly ensconced within the travel industry Polani's Travel Group have over 45 years' experience and expertise. The company's original focus was travel to and from the Asian continent and is now a recognized travel distributor for the rest of the world. It boasts highly experienced and qualified travel consultants that have been in the travel industry for a seasoned number of years. With e-commerce making dramatic changes to the travel industry. Polani Travel Group has been fast in introducing new and unique products and services for a wide range of users. Polani Travel Group is IATA affiliated and ATOL protected agency as well as being a private company formed in 1975 in the UK.

