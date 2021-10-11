Poland Buy Now Pay Later Markets Report 2021 Featuring Twisto, Klarna, & Paypo

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Poland Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer...

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Poland Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q2 2021 BNPL Survey, BNPL payment in the country is expected to grow by 76.1% on annual basis to reach US$ 573.3 million in 2021.

BNPL payment industry in Poland has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration along with impact of economic slowdown due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Poland remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 30.1% during 2021-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 325.6 million in 2020 to reach US$ 3610.2 million by 2028.

Scope

Poland BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Poland Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

Twisto

Klarna

Paypo

Poland Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel: Market Size and Forecast

Online Channel

POS Channel

Poland Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Poland Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Poland Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Poland Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Poland Buy Now Pay Later in Education: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Poland Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Poland Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by Product Category

Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group

Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Share by Income

Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender

Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale Gross Merchandise Value Analysis

