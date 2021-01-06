Pokeworks Unveils Prototype For Innovative Cruise-Thru™ Lane To Serve The Modern Consumer

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pokeworks, the nation's largest and fastest-growing poke franchise, has released a prototype for its first-ever Cruise-Thru™ Lane - a mobile order pick-up lane developed with 'on-the-go' guests in mind. Customers will be able to order ahead online and pickup without having to leave their vehicles. The first Cruise-Thru™ Lane is set to debut in Knoxville, Tennessee in the spring of 2021.

Pokeworks' Cruise-Thru™ Lane is not the traditional drive-thru model, but rather the authentic design, which pays tribute to the brand's Hawaiian-inspired roots, allows guests to place a mobile order on the Pokeworks Rewards App prior to arriving at the restaurant. The rewards app is available on the app store for both Android and iPhone users. After placing a mobile order, guests can make their way to the restaurant - upon arrival, they will be able to skip the in-store line and cruise right up to the window to pick up their order quickly and efficiently - without ever stepping foot out of their vehicle.

The brand has plans to integrate Cruise-Thru™ Lanes into its future restaurant build-outs - primarily in suburban areas, where the concept is most poised for success - in order to better serve the modern, convenience-driven consumer. The new design rollout rides on the heels of rapid expansion and optimization of Pokeworks' digital and in-store experience to better serve the ever-changing consumer lifestyle, while maintaining profitability for its franchise partners through this added revenue stream.

"This year we've seen that safety, comfort and convenience have become the top priority for today's consumers. The Cruise-Thru™ Lane is just one way we've leaned into our commitment to innovation and adapting to better serve the needs of our guests, while maintaining delicious, high quality cuisine," said Peter Yang, Chief Development Officer and Co-Founder of Pokeworks. "It's our responsibility to listen to our guests and their needs while providing a solution without losing sight of the essence of our brand, which is the epitome of what the Cruise-Thru Lane™ is for Pokeworks. We look forward to testing the prototype and continuing to grow as we continue to serve communities nationwide."

Pokeworks has been taking enhanced precautions to ensure the safety of its guests and team members based on recommendations from the National Restaurant Association (NRA), and the CDC, and will continue to do so throughout the integration of the Cruise-Thru™ Lane. For a full list of safety protocols, visit: www.pokeworks.com/safetysteps.

Founded in 2015, Pokeworks is building on momentum largely fueled by its millennial relevance and deep-rooted commitment to sustainability efforts and has grown to 60 locations open across the United States. Pokeworks is actively seeking multi-unit franchise partners to join its team of highly ambitious and hardworking entrepreneurs. The average investment for a Pokeworks is $260,000 to $660,000. For more information about the Pokeworks franchise opportunity, please visit www.pokeworks.com/franchise.

ABOUT POKEWORKS Founded in 2015, Pokeworks is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing poke brands in North America with 60 locations open and more than 130 under development. Offering guests an authentic taste of the islands, Pokeworks provides a fresh take on Hawaiian-inspired poke burritos, bowls and salads derived from the highest quality ingredients. The brand's unique menu allows for complete customization to cater to almost anyone, including those maintaining gluten-free, nut-free, vegetarian, vegan as well as cooked or raw protein diets. For more information about Pokeworks, visit www.pokeworks.com.

